On Saturday, April 30, Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over 7 crores of Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez in the extortion case against high-profile conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now it has been revealed what expensive gifts Sukesh gave to Jacqueline. According to a report by News18, the gifts included 3 cats worth rupees 9 lakh each, a horse worth rupees 52 lakhs, and diamond jewelry.

The ED had filed a charge sheet in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s case in the court last year. The charge sheet also mentioned the expensive gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez by the conman. During the interrogation, Sukesh Chandrasekhar confessed to giving the gifts to Jacqueline. The ED estimates that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to her. Apart from that, Jacqueline’s relatives were given a hefty sum of US$173,000 and 27,000 Australian dollars as loans. Now the list of the gifts given by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline Fernandez has come to light.

The gifts included three Persian cats each worth rupees 9 lakh, an Arabian horse that costs 52 lakh rupees, a diamond set with 15 pairs of earrings, expensive crockery, designer bags of expensive brands like Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci brand gym outfits, several pairs of Louis Vuitton brand footwear, two Hermes brand bracelets, a Mini Cooper car, and many Rolex brand watches.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in his statement to ED last year, had claimed that he had gifted jewelry worth Rs 7 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez. She was also given the BMW X5 car. Sukesh Chandrashekhar had also reportedly gifted a Maserati car to Jacqueline’s parents and a Porsche car from Bahrain to her mother.

The ED had recorded Jacqueline’s statements in August and October last year. In the statement, she had admitted to taking gifts and loans from Sukesh during the course of the questioning. Jacqueline had said that the gifts from Sukesh included three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two gym outfits from Gucci, pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond coils, and a bracelet made of multi-color stone, and two other bracelets from Hermes. The actress had also told the ED that Sukesh had gifted her a Mini Cooper car, but she had returned it. Jacqueline had said that Sukesh had given her sister Geraldine $1.5 million as a loan. Apart from this, she also admitted to transferring Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother Warren, who is living in Australia.

The 200 crores extortion and money-laundering case

While jailed as an undertrial, Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly extorted 200 crores from the wife of the promoter of Religare enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh. Pretending to be a senior government official, Sukesh conned Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh assuring her that he can secure Shivinder’s bail. Sukesh and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul used hawala routes and shell companies to launder the proceeds of their scam.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife were then arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from jail. Sukesh was allegedly bribing prison authorities to keep his cons running from the prison. Several Bollywood personalities like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi allegedly kept coming to the prison to meet him during his stay.