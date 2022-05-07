Swara Bhasker meets with anti-India forces in the US: Details

During her recent trip to the United States, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker met with activists associated with an outfit named ‘Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR).’ Following her meeting with the organisation’s co-founder Sunita Vishwanath on May 5, the actress thanked her for a wonderful evening.

“Was inspiring to be in a room full of committed activists…Important to stand up for human rights and speak against injustice whenever we are…onward and upward!” she had tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Swara Bhasker

Hindus for Human Rights and its active involvement in anti-India propaganda

Earlier on April 25 this year, Investigating Info-warfare and Psy-war OSINT Disinfo Lab had informed that the ‘Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR)’ had been promoting the misleading narrative of ‘Hindu Vs Hindutva’. The same organisation was also seen endorsing the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ event.

As per Disinfo Lab, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups named Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI). Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA).

#Hindutva



Several events are held in the US on ‘rising Hindutva’ such as #DismantlingGlobalHindutva



A key front to promote d Hindu v/s Hindutva narrative – Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR) was formed in 2019 by IAMC & OFMI.



(29/n) pic.twitter.com/mr9Df02RHC — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 25, 2022

As per an article in The Hindu, the Alliance for Justice and Accountability had been at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

“The AJA comprises of Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Sikh and Christian groups, among others. They include the Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), a progressive Hindu group that opposes Hindutva; the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC); and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI),” the article read.

What else does HfHR do?



Other than collaborating with IAMC – it runs Facebook ad campaigns to amplify USCIRF’s annual report & its recommendation to blacklist India! It also runs FB ads for Bhima Koregaon convicts.



(33/n) pic.twitter.com/xmCmeosZRY — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 25, 2022

According to Disinfo Lab, the co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights also runs an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation. Last year, OpIndia reported in detail how George Soros had been fuelling a dangerous anti-India narrative through media and ‘civil society.’

HfHR’s cofounder, Sunita Vishwanath, ex-Associate Director of Soros Reproductive Health fellowship is a member of Foundation London Story (FLS). #FLS comprises IAMC’s Rasheed Ahmed, who was also Head of IMANA that duped Indians millions of $ during COVID crisis in 2021.



(34/n) pic.twitter.com/DakLvmn4a0 — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 25, 2022

Sunita Vishwanath, who was pictured alongside Swara Bhasker recently, had tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC)

“We are especially appalled by the most recent nightmare of the Kashmiri people, and the situation of 1.9 million people in India who are rendered stateless due to the imposition of the travesty called the National Register of Citizens.”

Interestingly, #HfHR Founder Raju was heading another front – EKTA which was already working with IAMC on ‘human rights in India’.

Then what was the need for new front?



They needed a ‘Hindu’ sounding front to push the narrative of Hindutva!



(31/n) pic.twitter.com/2U50nSLbHm — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 25, 2022

HfHR’s founding member Raju also heads EKTA. It is an associate organization of IAMC. The sole purpose was to have Hindus on the panel to project that the Hindus, in general, were against Hindutva. Interestingly, HfHR ran Facebook ads to promote previous USCIRF reports.

Swara Bhasker spotted with Polis Project founder

The Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker also caught up with Suchitra Vijayan, who happens to be the Founder of the Polis Project. While endorsing her book ‘Midnight Borders’, the actress tweeted, “In-flight reading sorted thanks to Suchitra. Thank you Suchitra and fab meeting you.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Swara Bhasker

A casual look at Suchitra’s Twitter timeline shows her political antecedents. In a recent post, she was seen batting for the release of riot-accused Umar Khalid. However, there is one aspect of her work, which is still shrouded in obscurity.

#UmarKhalid has been in prison for 600 days. pic.twitter.com/6zKkcN2ibk — Suchitra Vijayan சுசித்ரா விஜயன் (@suchitrav) May 6, 2022

According to Disinfo Lab, the Facebook page of the Polis Project has a Pakistan-based admin, even though her entire propaganda work is based on India. The OSNIT also stated that ‘The Polis Project’ is regularly featured in events of Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC).

#PolisProject is a New-York based ‘research & journalism’ project. Polis Project is also a regular at IAMC & JFA’s events.



Interestingly, while Polis Project’s entire work is on India, the Facebook page is run by a Pakistan-based admin!



(6/11) pic.twitter.com/ST5ZsOUcYs — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 28, 2022

While Swara Bhasker is known for her anti-Modi rhetoric’s and anti-government agenda, she has upped the ante and now joined hands with the anti-India forces in the USA. Although the actress tried to downplay her meetup with Sunita Vishwanath and Suchitra Vijayan, it is quite evident that there is more to it than what meets the eye.

OFMI and Khalistani links

The Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI), with links to HrHR, was formed by Bhajan Bhinder, a Khalistani ISI handler, along with Khalistani supporter Pieter Friedrich. Notably, Pieter’s role was exposed during Farmer Protests, and it was revealed that he was on security agencies’ radar for a long time.

Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI)#OFMI was formed by Khalistani ISI handler Bhajan Bhinder & ‘Expert’ Pieter Friedrich in 2007. It used to be THE platform worried about India’s minorities.

It was shut after #DisInfoLab exposed it’s ISI nexus!

(30/n) pic.twitter.com/Va9kyujfKC — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 25, 2022

As per a 2003 report in East Bay Express, Bhinder and his accomplice Gurtej Singh met with an undercover agent posing as a weapon dealer to purchase assault weapons and shoulder-fired missiles for the Free Khalistan movement.”

The report added, “Bhinder allegedly said the weapons would travel via yacht to Pakistan. They would then move overland by truck into India, where members of the Free Khalistan movement would receive them. Bhinder, the declaration said, would pay half of the money when he got the weapons and the other half when the shipment arrived in India.”

Caste Faultlines

US born Thenimozhi Soundararajan runs #EqualityLabs (not registered) whose report was used to file a case against a company for caste discrimination

Fun Fact:Equality Lab is related to AJA,IAMC & OFMI But OFMI & Bhinder’s name was erased after our expose

(35/n) pic.twitter.com/MlmaoqUx8m — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 25, 2022

Disinfo Lab mentioned that another front linked to these organizations and individuals was Equality Labs Thenimozhi Soundararajan. Earlier, they flaunted OFMI and Bhinder’s names on their website, but after Disinfo Lab’s earlier expose, they removed his name.