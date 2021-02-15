Monday, February 15, 2021
Khalistani links of Pieter Friedrich whose name surfaced in the Greta toolkit conspiracy: From being ready to work as a security guard to an ‘expert’

Disinfo Lab, an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) initiative, says that Pieter Friedrich was struggling economically when Bhajan Singh Bhinder recruited him as part of his disinformation campaign against India.

OpIndia Staff
Pieter Freidrich at an anti-CAA protest
Image Credit: Pieter Freidrich/Twitter
A report by the Disinfo Lab has gone viral on social media which makes some startling claims about Pieter Friedrich whose name has surfaced in the Greta Thunberg toolkit conspiracy. The Delhi Police has informed that he first came under the radar of the Indian security establishment in 2006 when his association with an ISI operative became known.

Disinfo Lab, an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) initiative, says that Pieter Friedrich was struggling economically when Bhajan Singh Bhinder recruited him as part of his disinformation campaign against India. It also says that Friedrich was a Christian missionary. At one point of time, he was even ready to work as a security guard.

In order to boost his credibility, multiple books were published in Friedrich’s name. Articled penned by Pieter Friedrich also surfaced in ‘pliant media’ which was then used to amplify his credibility on social media platforms.

As part of the efforts to build credibility, multiple organisations were established in the United States of America and Pieter Friedrich was appointed to their Boards. One of the most prominent of them was Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI).

It has been reported in the media earlier that Pieter Friedrich has campaigned against the Gandhi statue that was erected at the City of Davis in California, USA. The same statue was vandalized by Khalistanis two days after the Republic Day riots.

Furthermore, Friedrich has tried to deny that OFMI has any links to Khalistanis but it has been reported that Bhajan Singh Bhinder is one of its leaders who was investigated for trying to procure arms for the Khalistani movement in 1992.

One East Bay Express report from 2003 says, “According to Lum’s (Special Agent Lum of the DEA) declaration, a pair of Customs Service agents posed as weapons dealers. Bhinder and Gurtej Singh allegedly met with the undercover agents to negotiate the purchase of assault weapons and shoulder-fired missiles for the Free Khalistan movement.”

The report adds, “Bhinder allegedly said he was looking for one ton of C-4 plastic explosive “to start with.” The declaration says the unnamed agents then showed Bhinder and Singh a collection of machine guns. They were evidently looking for something with more firepower, namely M-16s, AK-47s, detonators, night-vision goggles, mobile communications equipment, remote-control equipment, grenade and rocket launchers and, for good measure, Stinger missiles.”

“Bhinder allegedly said the weapons would travel via yacht to Pakistan. They would then move overland by truck into India, where members of the Free Khalistan movement would receive them. Bhinder, the declaration said, would pay half of the money when he got the weapons and the other half when the shipment arrived in India,” it continued.

According to Disinfo Lab, the Bhinder-Friedrich duo first began with their tirade against Mahatma Gandhi.

Disinfo Lab also said that OFMI is majorly funded from Pakistan by its influencers and media. It is also claimed that Pakistani Cabinet Minister Fawad Choudhary, who had recently claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terrorist attack, is one of the funders of the OFMI.

Disha Ravi, a climate activist, has been arrested in connection with the Greta toolkit conspiracy. Following the arrest, the name of Pieter Friedrich came to the fore.

The WhatsApp chats between Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi also surfaced. After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha is reported to have told her, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.”

