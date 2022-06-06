Tamil Nadu BJP has criticized state ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s MP TKS Elangovan for his casteist remark against people of Hindi-speaking states. BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said that DMK is trying to create a North-South divide with such remarks.

Reacting to Elangovan’s offensive remarks, the BJP spokesperson tweeted, “If Hindi comes in, it will make us Shudras; Hindi speaking states are underdeveloped states: DMK leader @Elangovantks . The DMK which is an off shoot of the Justice Party as claimed by its president @mkstalin , is exposed as a castiest party that is anti-Dalit.”

Thirupathy also asked for an apology from the DMK MP for his offensive remarks against Hindi-speaking people.

Earlier, the DMK MP said that Hindi is the language of under-developed states, and it is only spoken in under-developed states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. He also said that non-Hindi states like West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab are all developed states.

However, he did not stop there. Elangovan went on to say that Hindi will convert people into ‘Shudras’ and that Hindi will not be good for the people.

Following the outrage, Elangovan tried to backtrack from his casteist remarks. Speaking to ANI, the MP said, “Tamil society is an equanimous society and didn’t practice the class difference in the south. Because of the entry of the language from North, it has divided us also.” He further said that he meant when Hindi entered it may bring the cultural practice which was enforced in the north to them. So it will confirm their Shudra class.