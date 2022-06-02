The applicants seeking the formation of a commission to assess Lucknow’s Teele Wali Masjid were told by the Lucknow District Court on Tuesday to return to the lower court where the Original Suit filed in 2013 is being considered.

The case was filed on the grounds that historic temples devoted to Shesh Nageshatileshwar and other deities on the disputed mosque complex site are being damaged in order to alter its religious character.

The lower court proceedings in the 2013 dispute were challenged in this revision petition filed in District Sessions Court. The Teele Wali Masjid is actually Laxman Tila, according to the petition, and it should be restored to Hindus.

According to advocate Harishankar Jain, who is also involved in the cases of the Gyanvapi complex and the Mathura mosque, the whole complex is the site of Sheshnagestha Tileshwar Mahadev, which was destroyed during Islamic tyrant Aurangzeb’s reign. During the hearing, the Hindu applicants also claimed that, while the Original Suit is still pending before the Lower Court, on May 28, Maulana S. Shah Fajalurrehman (party in opposition) made a statement that on his appeal, roads in Lucknow could be blocked.

According to the applicants, these actions are nothing more than an attempt to disrupt the city’s law and order situation and must be stopped in order to ensure tranquillity throughout the proceedings of the lawsuit. Taking both parties’ arguments into consideration, Additional District Judge Smt. Kalpana noted that because the original matter from 2013 is still pending in the lower court, the survey commission request should be filed there as well.

The court order.

In 2013, Lord Sheshnagesth Tileshwar Mahadev Virajman, Laxman Tila Sheshnag Teerth Bhoomi, and others filed a civil claim in a lower civil court, alleging that a Hindu sacred edifice was demolished to make place for a mosque during the era of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The Hindu petitioners claimed that a portion of the property where the mosque stood was theirs and should be given to them.

The Secretary Home Ministry through the Union of India, the Lucknow Circle of the Archaeological Survey of India, the State of Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Home, District Magistrate Lucknow, Director General of Police UP, Senior Superintendent of Police Lucknow, Superintendent of Police West Lucknow, Inspector Chowk, CEO of Sunni Central Board, Chief Executive Officer through the Waqf, and Maulana Fajalurrehman have been named as respondents in the case.