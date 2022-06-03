A minor girl was gang-raped in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on 28th May 2022. The names of kins of a All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA and a TRS leader have appeared in connection with the gang rape. One of them is the son of an AIMIM MLA, while the other is the son of a leader associated with TRS. The MLA’s son is being interrogated by the police in this case. The car in which the crime took place belongs to the TRS leader.

According to a report by The News Minute, the Telangana BJP has alleged that three of the five boys involved in the sexual assault incident are the sons of political leaders. One of these boys is the son of an MLA belonging to AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi. One is the son of the chairman of the state’s minority board and the third is the son of the leader of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson K Krishnasagar Rao said that the Hyderabad police have not yet nabbed the accused due to the involvement of the AIMIM MLA’s son. He said that the police are under political pressure from AIMIM and TRS.

BJP spokesperson Rao said, “The BJP is demanding the arrest of five criminals. I am questioning why the Hyderabad police did not arrest them despite the car being seized. In this case, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint on June 1. In addition, all circumstantial evidence is also available. Are the police awaiting permission from CM KCR or AIMIM chief Owaisi?”

According to the report, a police officer said that CCTV footage has shown that the son of a leader was getting in the car in which the girl was allegedly raped. The footage showed him soon exiting. The officer says that since most of the accused are also minors, the police are confirming from multiple sources before proceeding in the case.

Among the accused boys, the victim was able to identify and name only one of them. This accused is also a minor. On the other hand, the family members of the AIMIM MLA have claimed before India Today that the MLA’s son was not in the vehicle when the crime took place. According to them, he went to the club in that car and stayed there for some time. But when the victim girl was gang-raped, at that time he was not in the car and he is not involved in the crime.

As it happened

On 28th May 2022, a 17-year-old minor girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The party was hosted by two of her friends. Some other boys also met her in the same pub.

In his complaint to the jubilee hills police station on June 1, the girl’s father said that some boys in a Mercedes car brought his daughter out of the pub and took her in the car, and then gang-raped her.

According to the father’s complaint, his daughter had gone to a party in the pub on the afternoon of May 28. At around 5.30 pm, some boys took her away in a red Mercedes numbered TS09 FL6460. Along with this, some boys came there in an Innova with a temporary registration number.

The father has also stated in his complaint that these boys also abused and assaulted his daughter, due to which she suffered minor injuries on her neck. At that time, the girl was in deep shock and was unable to tell the exact details of what happened.

Based on the complaint of the minor girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 354, and Section 323 of the IPC and Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act.

Later, the girl was sent to the counseling center and counseled by senior women police officers. During this time, the minor told the police officer in detail about the incident that happened to her. After the victim’s statement, the police got her medically examined and on the basis of that, section 376 of the IPC was added for gang rape.