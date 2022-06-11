In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has taken a strong stand against the miscreants who pelted stones and incited violence in several districts after Friday prayers. The administration has put the bulldozers into action once again as well. On Saturday morning, the palatial illegal building of Mohammad Ishtiaq, an aide of Kanpur violence mastermind Hayat Zafar Hashmi, has been demolished. Kanpur Development Authority (KDA), administration officials, and Rapid Action Force personnel were also present along with the police force on the spot when the demolition was carried out.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, this building was built illegally and the order to demolish it had already been issued. The building was constructed illegally by Ishtiaq in front of the KDA Secretary’s bungalow in Swarup Nagar. A total of 4 bulldozers were deployed to demolish this building. It is notable that the mastermind behind the Kanpur violence of 3rd June 2022, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, is said to be Mohammed Ishtiaq’s close relative. Hashmi, along with Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil, and Mohammad Sufiyan was arrested by the police from Hazratganj in Lucknow.

Bulldozer in Reaction in Kanpur on Illegally constructed building of Md Ishtiaq Khan a close associate of Kanpur Vi0lence mastermind Hayat Zafar Hashmi #Kanpur #KanpurViolence pic.twitter.com/v43834LNhc — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 11, 2022

While speaking to the media, KDA Secretary Shatrohan Vaishya said, "This property belongs to some Mohammad Ishtiaq. The order to bulldoze this was passed already. Today's date was set by the authorities to bulldoze the illegal section of this building. This is a routine procedure and the action is taken according to the same. Concerned officers who had listened to the matter had served them with prior notices. A residential plan was passed for this building but they were making a commercial one."

Hayat Zafar Hashmi had also allegedly invested a part of his money in this building. Other officers present on the spot have said that this building was already sealed by the administration, but it was still being used by the owner and his associates.

Kanpur violence

Muslim organizations in Kanpur were protesting against Nupur Sharma's alleged 'blasphemous' statement about Prophet Mohammad. These Muslim organizations had announced a shutdown on June 3. While trying to enforce the shutdown, violence broke out and there was heavy stone-pelting. The police have arrested more than 50 accused so far in the case.