Based on the examination of the CCTV footage, the Kanpur police on Monday released a poster of 40 suspects involved in the clash that took place on June 3. Violence broke out after Namaz last Friday when Islamists called for a forced shutdown in response to a remark made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

The suspects in the poster are those who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday. The police have appealed to the public to help in the search for these people.

UP | Kanpur Clash: Kanpur Police has issued a poster of 40 suspects involved in the clash that took place on June 3, on the basis of the CCTV footage; appealed to the public to help in the search for the suspects.



(Source: UP Police) pic.twitter.com/jd1DbuoSe5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2022

According to media reports, the Kanpur police will be sending the poster to districts in Kerala, Delhi, and Western UP to seek any information. Besides, it will be putting up the hoardings in strategic locations in and around the riot-hit area. The contact numbers of Station House Officers and top police officials will be displayed on the hoardings so that people may pass on the information on suspects to the police.

Besides, a WhatsApp number has also been provided for the people to inform the police if they have any information about the miscreants.

The police have assured that the identity of those giving information will be kept hidden and will be rewarded in cash.

Meanwhile, nine more people have been apprehended in connection with the violence, taking the total number to 38.

It may be recalled that in 2020, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh had taken similar action shaming the anti-CAA rioters. It had put up hoardings of the anti-CAA rioters in prominent intersections in the state capital Lucknow, including their names, addresses and photos for unleashing violence and damaging public property during the riots in 2019 December. The rioters, who were accused of damaging government property during the anti-CAA protests, had been given notices of recovery for damaging properties. The rioters were also asked to pay the penalty amount within a month.

After Congress, Samajwadi Party links also emerge in Kanpur violence

Earlier, the Kanpur police on Saturday had released a list with the names of 36 rioters, and Samajwadi Party leader Nizam Qureshi’s name was amongst the top five on the list. Nizam Qureshi is the district president of the All India Jamiatul Qureshi Action Committee. He describes himself as the ‘Metropolitan Secretary’ of the Samajwadi Party. Qureshi along with Hayat Zafar Hashmi is among the accused named in the FIR in the case.

Hayat Zafar Hashmi was arrested on June 4, a day after the riots. He is also among the 40 accused named in the FIR in the case. Hashmi, identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress.

Interestingly, after Nizam Qureshi was arrested, the Samajwadi Party distanced itself from the leader. The District President of the party, Dr Imran had come up with a handwritten letter claiming that Qureshi was ousted from the party on May 20, because he was not active in the day to day affairs of the party.

Earlier in the day, Kanpur police revealed that a total of 141 WhatsApp groups were found on Hashmi’s mobile, and most of them had conversations regarding the Kanpur clashes. Several other names have also come up after going through the chats who were also active in those groups.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the day of the violence has also surfaced, showing a group of people carrying petrol from a local petrol pump in PET bottles. This crucial finding comes after police discovered petrol-filled bottles near the clash site, indicating that they were used in the attack.