On Saturday, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC act has been imposed in the Srirangapatna town in Karnataka’s Mandya district ahead of the ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ rally organised by the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal. Heavy police force has been deployed in the town and 4 check posts have been installed in the area as a precautionary security measure ahead of the programme.

According to the reports, the members of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal gave a call to march toward the Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna and perform Hindu religious puja inside the Mosque today. The Hindu organisations said that the Jamia Mosque was built by Tipu Sultan in the year 1782 after demolishing a Hanuman temple.

Karnataka | Section 144 CrPC imposed in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district from 6 am to 6 pm today in wake of ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ call given by VHP for today.



Over 500 police personnel deployed, 4 check posts installed. Route march taken out in the presence of SP N Yatish. pic.twitter.com/vBMXQ3GXpO — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Reportedly, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra taking the cognizance of the event said on June 3 that every organisation has the right to present its claims peacefully and democratically but no one is allowed to take the law into their hands at any cost. “The District Police has been instructed to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order during the ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ drive called by VHP tomorrow”, he added.

District Police has been instructed to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order during the ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ drive called by VHP tomorrow. No one is allowed to take the law into their hands at any cost: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/XYkVxsNEcK — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

However, the members of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal stated that they had sought permission for the march from the district authorities who failed to respond to the request. The mosque authorities have meanwhile appealed to the government to protect it.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed for 24 hours starting from 6 pm on June 3. Dy Commissioner Mandya, Aswathi S said that the setting up of the weekly Saturday market has been postponed and the liquor sale has been banned within 5 km limits of Srirangapatna today. He also added that the Masjid road has been closed and that people will not be allowed in the masjid today. “CCTV cameras installed, a special team formed to look after suspicious movements”, he added.

Prohibitory orders imposed by the taluk admn & there’s no permission for rallies/processions/protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits today. In view of this order we’ve ensured adequate bandobast in & around the town so that no untoward incident takes place: Mandya SP pic.twitter.com/7dSrsJZvBM — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Mandya SP meanwhile confirmed that prohibitory orders have been imposed by the district administration and that there’s no permission for the rally, procession or protest in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits today. “In view of this order we’ve ensured adequate bandobast in and around the town so that no untoward incident takes place”, he added.

Reports mention that a group named ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’ (NMVM) last week had approached the Mandya deputy commissioner and had claimed that the Masjid-e-Ala was ‘Moodala Bagilu Anjaneya Swami temple’. It had requested the deputy commissioner of Mandya to allow them to perform prayers to Hanuman inside the said mosque.