Saturday, June 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAgnipath scheme: MHA reserves 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPF and Assam Rifles for...
News Reports
Updated:

Agnipath scheme: MHA reserves 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPF and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, provides 3 years of age relaxation

In addition, the ministry has declared that Agniveers would be offered a three-year age relaxation above the specified maximum age restriction for service recruitment in CAPF, which will be 5 years for the first batch.

OpIndia Staff
MHA reserves 10% vacancies t in CAPF and Assam Rifles for Agniveers
There are 7 different security forces under Central Armed Police Force. (Image: SSBcrackexams)
52

In a huge step to bolster the recruitment through the recently announced Agnipath scheme for the armed forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that 10% of the vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles will be reserved for Agniveers after the completion of their duty period under the Agnipath scheme.

In addition, the ministry has declared that Agniveers would be offered a three-year age relaxation above the specified maximum age restriction for service recruitment in CAPF. The ministry has also declared that 5 years of age relaxation will be provided for the first batch of Agniveers.

This move comes at a juncture when a lot of misinformation and apprehension is being spread against the scheme and its utility. By making this decision, the government has reiterated its former position that Agniveers would be provided with a variety of opportunities once their Tour of Duty is complete.

Several state governments have independently declared various perks for Agniveers apart from the announcement by MHA. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has announced that Agniveers will be given preference in police recruitment and other government offices in the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that individuals who return from the Agnipath scheme after four years will be prioritised in the Assam Arogya Nidhi project. This project gives financial support of up to Rs 1,50,000 to BPL families and families with less than Rs 10,000 in monthly income for general medical treatment.

Several other states, including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Haryana, have announced that Agniveers will be given preference in government positions once their duty is over.

The Agnipath Scheme

The Government of India launched the Agnipath Scheme for the recruitment of youth into the Indian Armed Forces on June 15. Candidates recruited under this scheme will be referred to as Agniveers. They will be regulated by the Acts of the individual Armed Forces, Army, Navy, and Air Force once enrolled. They will be given a unique rank in their respective Armed Forces, distinct from the existing ranks.

The Agnipath initiative would first recruit over a four-year period. Following that, according to the requirements and rules of the individual Armed Forces, up to 25% of Agniveers from any given batch will be offered a regular cadre position based on their performance throughout their four-year engagement period.

Agniveers would be paid Rs 30,000/- a month for the first year, with an annual increase in salaries. A contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund of 30% of the salary will be withheld. The government will equal the money earned by Agniveers, and Agniveers would get around Rs 11.5 lakhs in hand as a Seva Nidhi package upon completion of their service. The amount that Agniveers get under Seva Nidhi will be tax-free.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,155FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com