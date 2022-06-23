NCB files draft charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 22, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed draft chargesheet against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection to the drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The submission was made before a special court by special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande. He said the prosecution had maintained charges against all accused in the charge sheet filed before the special court. Special judge V G Raghuwanshi heard the case.

In the draft chargesheet, the prosecution has proposed to charge Showik and Rhea for the consumption of narcotic substances. Also, it was proposed to charge them with procurement and paying for narcotic substances for the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a statement, Sarpande said the court was scheduled to frame the charge, but some of the accused had moved discharge applications, delaying the process. The court has said it would frame charges once the discharge pleas are decided. During the hearing, Rhea, Showik and other accused were present in the court.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 12. Rhea is currently on bail after staying in custody for over a month following her arrest in the case in September 2020. Her brother and others were also listed as accused in the case over alleged consumption, possession and buying of drugs. Most of the accused are currently on bail.

The case against Rhea and others was filed by the investigating agency following the death of 34-years-old Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead in his apartment located in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The case of his death was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Rhea was accused of abetment of suicide. Later NCB also initiated an investigation after it was found that the deceased actor, Rhea and others had consumed narcotics. Enforcement Directorate has also initiated a separate investigation. Rhea and the other accused have been questioned by the investigation agencies multiple times in the case.