NIA files charge sheet in Rohingyas trafficking case; lists 6 accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the charge sheet in the case of human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India. NIA published a press release in this regard on 5th June 2022.

NIA Files Charge Sheet in Case of Human Trafficking of Rohingyas & Bangladeshi Muslims into India (RC-05/2021/NIA-GUW) pic.twitter.com/xdpVBXxxR6 — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 5, 2022

The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Guwahati, Assam on 4th June 2022. Six accused were booked under sections 120B, 370(3), and 370(5) of the Indian Penal Code. The charges framed by NIA include trafficking for sexual exploitation, abduction, abuse of power, and criminal conspiracy.

According to the press note, the case pertains to the trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India for the purpose of exploitation and in order to settle them in India permanently on the basis of fake Indian documents. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on 27th December 2021.

Earlier, on 11th March 2022, NIA busted a human trafficking racket operating in the border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and other parts of the country. Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Assam, Meghalaya, and Karnataka. 6 accused persons were arrested in this case. Out of the six accused, five are residents of Assam’s Cachar district and one is from East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

NIA Arrests Six Human Traffickers and Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations in Human Trafficking Case of Guwahati, Assam (RC-05/2021/NIA-Guw) pic.twitter.com/0HTL3QKKqF — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 11, 2022

The mastermind of the racket is Kumkum Ahmad Chowdhury alias KK Ahmed Chowdhury alias Asikul Ahmed. He was operating this gang from Bengaluru. The members of this racket are spread in different parts of the country. Kumkum Ahmed is among those arrested by the investigating agency. Besides Kumkum, Sahalam Lashkar, Ahiya Ahmad Chowdhury, Bapan Ahmed Chowdhury, Jamaluddin Ahmed Chowdhury, (all residents of Assam’s Cachar district), and Wanbiang Suting (from East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya) are also arrested. The NIA said that a large number of incriminating documents, articles, and digital devices were seized during the searches.

The investigation has revealed that the accused persons were involved in organized human trafficking of Rohingyas/Bangladeshi minor girls, and women in association with other conspirators based in different parts of India and Bangladesh. The accused persons had arranged for transportation, accommodation, procurement of fake documents, etc. for the trafficked Rohingyas.