Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) have arrested two Rohingyas, Noor Alam and Mohammad Jameel from Kolkata, West Bengal for forging illegal documents and facilitating illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into India and abroad.

Lucknow: UP ATS arrested two Rohingyas from Kolkata, West Bengal in connection with the matter of making fake documents for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas who were brought to India illegally. pic.twitter.com/mA3xZruL6d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2021

As per reports, both the accused Noor Alam and Mohammad Jameel made fake Indian passports with Hindu identities for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and sent them to different corners of the world. The arrests were made after interrogating four others – Mithun Mandal, Shaon Ahmed, Mominur Islam and Mahendi Hasan who were arrested last month in the case of trafficking Bangladeshi and Myanmar citizens.

An ATS official said, “They were sent to countries of the Middle East, South Africa and Congo.”

Earlier in November, UP ATS had arrested Sameer Mandal (45) of 24 Pargana district, West Bengal, and Vikram Singh from Hoshiarpur in Punjab who were involved in an international human trafficking racket that spread across South Africa and London.

Last month on October 26, Mithun Mandal, Shaon Ahmed, Mominur Islam and Mahendi Hasan were apprehended from Deen Dayal Upadhya Railway Station, Mughalsarai in the same human trafficking case.

UP ATS y’day arrested 4 ppl from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station.We got info that an int’l gang is doing human trafficking.They help Bangladeshi & Myanmar citizens to illegally enter India &later present them as Indians by forging documents: ADG Law& Order, Prashant Kr (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TVxQ9cqPuw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2021

Earlier this year in July, UP ATS arrested three people who were actively operating a human trafficking racket involving Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The three arrested -Noor Muhammad, Rehmat Ullah and Shabiullah were apparently getting funds to settle Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally in India.