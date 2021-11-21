Sunday, November 21, 2021
UP ATS arrests two Rohingyas in Kolkata, were involved in human trafficking racket using fake Hindu identities

Both the accused Noor Alam and Mohammad Jameel made fake Indian passports with Hindu identities for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and sent them to different corners of the world.

UP ATS arrests two Rohingyas in Kolkata, West Bengal
Image Source: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) have arrested two Rohingyas, Noor Alam and Mohammad Jameel from Kolkata, West Bengal for forging illegal documents and facilitating illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into India and abroad.

As per reports, both the accused Noor Alam and Mohammad Jameel made fake Indian passports with Hindu identities for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and sent them to different corners of the world. The arrests were made after interrogating four others – Mithun Mandal, Shaon Ahmed, Mominur Islam and Mahendi Hasan who were arrested last month in the case of trafficking Bangladeshi and Myanmar citizens.

An ATS official said, “They were sent to countries of the Middle East, South Africa and Congo.”

Earlier in November, UP ATS had arrested Sameer Mandal (45) of 24 Pargana district, West Bengal, and Vikram Singh from Hoshiarpur in Punjab who were involved in an international human trafficking racket that spread across South Africa and London.

Last month on October 26, Mithun Mandal, Shaon Ahmed, Mominur Islam and Mahendi Hasan were apprehended from Deen Dayal Upadhya Railway Station, Mughalsarai in the same human trafficking case.

Earlier this year in July, UP ATS arrested three people who were actively operating a human trafficking racket involving Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The three arrested -Noor Muhammad, Rehmat Ullah and Shabiullah were apparently getting funds to settle Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally in India.

 

Searched termsRohingyas arrested
