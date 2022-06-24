Friday, June 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan arrests Sajid Mir, the 'dead' mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks who has...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan arrests Sajid Mir, the ‘dead’ mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks who has suddenly come back to life

This arrest took place after years of denial of his existence by Pakistan, and even claims that he was dead.

OpIndia Staff
Sajid Mir
Sajid Mir (Left) is one of the key conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks (Right). Image Source: Republic World
6

Sajid Mir, a prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader located in Pakistan who was one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, has been detained by Pakistan. This significant development took place after years of denial of his existence by Pakistan, and even claims that he was dead.

Sajid Mir was wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. He is wanted by the FBI and has a $5 million bounty on his head. About 170 people, including six Americans, were killed in a sequence of coordinated attacks carried out by 10 LeT terrorists on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai.

Mir is also the alleged brain behind the Denmark bombing operation codenamed ‘Micky Mouse’, referring to the publishing of cartoons of the Prophet in the Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten.

Following the development, a senior fellow of the Observer Research Foundation Sushant Sareen tweeted, “This is HUGE! The Paks first said Sajid Mir doesn’t exist; then they said they don’t know who he is; then they said he is dead; now they pulled his ‘dead’ body from the grave & made him alive to arrest him??? And then we are asked why no one trusts Pakistan??? FATF really worked.”

The FBI stated, “Sajid Mir allegedly served as the chief planner of the (Mumbai) attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks. Additionally, Mir allegedly conspired to commit a terrorist attack against a newspaper and its employees in Denmark between 2008 and 2009.”

FBI added, “Sajid Mir was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Chicago, Illinois, on April 21, 2011, and was charged with conspiracy to injure the property of the foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; killing a citizen outside of the U.S. and aiding and abetting, and the bombing of places of public use. An arrest warrant was issued on April 22, 2011.”

Sajid Mir is now arrested by Pakistan. According to reports, Pakistan is taking this measure to remove itself from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Grey list for supporting terrorism.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bihar: Islamists attack Lakshmi Narayan temple in Araria, vandalise ‘Sheshnag’ idol and hoist Islamic flag, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

SFI workers vandalise Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad over SC order on Eco Sensitive Zone, clash with Congress workers

OpIndia Staff -

From remembering Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jattana to demanding ‘sovereignty’ for Punjab, the problematic lyrics of Moosewala’s new song SYL

OpIndia Staff -

While Rahul Gandhi claims ED officials hailed his stamina, ED says Rahul said he was too tired and did not answer 20% questions

OpIndia Staff -

‘Tehelka tapes have no legal value, claims were only to seasonalise and politicise’: Supreme Court while dismissing Zakia Jafri’s plea

OpIndia Staff -

Gautam Adani and his family’s donation of Rs 60,000 crore to be used in the fields of healthcare, education, and skill development

OpIndia Staff -

Man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple; propagandists use his Hindu identity to hide his links to anti-Hindu outfit Bhim Army

OpIndia Staff -

How PM Modi riles liberal elites: The choice of Droupadi Murmu, the frustration of the cabal and the dangerous games they might play

Ganesh R -

Khap leaders in Haryana threaten to socially isolate those who apply for Agnipath scheme while Muslim outfit asks mosques to promote it in Kanpur

OpIndia Staff -

Dear ‘journalists, Bollywood Divas and assorted intellectuals: The Maharashtra fiasco is not a ‘murder of democracy’, stop living in fool’s paradise

Ganesh R -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,216FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com