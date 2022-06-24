Sajid Mir, a prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader located in Pakistan who was one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, has been detained by Pakistan. This significant development took place after years of denial of his existence by Pakistan, and even claims that he was dead.

Sajid Mir was wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. He is wanted by the FBI and has a $5 million bounty on his head. About 170 people, including six Americans, were killed in a sequence of coordinated attacks carried out by 10 LeT terrorists on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai.

Mir is also the alleged brain behind the Denmark bombing operation codenamed ‘Micky Mouse’, referring to the publishing of cartoons of the Prophet in the Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten.

Following the development, a senior fellow of the Observer Research Foundation Sushant Sareen tweeted, “This is HUGE! The Paks first said Sajid Mir doesn’t exist; then they said they don’t know who he is; then they said he is dead; now they pulled his ‘dead’ body from the grave & made him alive to arrest him??? And then we are asked why no one trusts Pakistan??? FATF really worked.”

The FBI stated, “Sajid Mir allegedly served as the chief planner of the (Mumbai) attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks. Additionally, Mir allegedly conspired to commit a terrorist attack against a newspaper and its employees in Denmark between 2008 and 2009.”

FBI added, “Sajid Mir was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Chicago, Illinois, on April 21, 2011, and was charged with conspiracy to injure the property of the foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; killing a citizen outside of the U.S. and aiding and abetting, and the bombing of places of public use. An arrest warrant was issued on April 22, 2011.”

Sajid Mir is now arrested by Pakistan. According to reports, Pakistan is taking this measure to remove itself from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Grey list for supporting terrorism.