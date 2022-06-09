Thursday, June 9, 2022
Pakistani politician and meme star Aamir Liaquat Hussain, whose 3rd wife had called him ‘worse than Devil’, found dead in his house

Apart from being a politician and a television host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was also a comedian and subject of several memes on social media

OpIndia Staff
Aamir Liaquat Hussain
Aamir Liaquat Hussain's claim to fame across the Indian subcontinent was his 'waah-waah' meme template
72

On Thursday, a former member of the National Assembly in Pakistan, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, was found dead at his home in Karachi. He was shifted to the private hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. He was 49.

According to the reports, Hussain who was also a popular television host had complained of discomfort on Wednesday but had refused to go to the hospital. His staff members heard him screaming out of pain on Thursday morning. They broke the closed door of his room and shifted him to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

National Assembly Speaker Parvaiz Ashraf also confirmed Hussain’s death on June 9 and postponed the proceedings of the House. Aamir Liaquat Hussain was also the former Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP.

Expressing sorrow over the sudden death of Liaquat, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi prayed for the strength of his family. “Prayers of forgiveness. The President expressed sympathy and patience to the family of the deceased”, an Urdu tweet from President’s office roughly read.

Pakistan Foreign Minsiter Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock over the news. “Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain led a dynamic life from journalism to politics. He proved his mettle in various fields of life from writing to speech”, he tweeted.

It is important to note that recently on May 10, Liaquat’s third wife Syeda Dania Shah had filed a divorce against him. Shah is 18 and married the 49-year-old politician in February this year. In an Instagram post, Shah had revealed that her marriage with Liaquat was nothing but ‘torment’. She added that Liaquat had beaten her when he was highly intoxicated. She had demanded haq mehr of over PKR 115 million, house and jewellery.

Reports mention that the Karachi Police could not detect any foul play in the case. While the basic search at the residence of the deceased has been conducted, the Police said that CCTV footage of his home in Karachi’s Khudakhud Colony will also be checked.

Liaquat, apart from being a politician and a television host, was also a comedian, and a popular face on memes on social media. Several memes made from clips of him are popular on social media in Pakistan and in India.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

