Friday, June 24, 2022
SFI workers vandalise Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad over SC order on Eco Sensitive Zone, clash with Congress workers

According to media reports, the SFI workers that ransacked Rahul Gandhi’s office demanded that he break his silence over SC order on ESZ, but Congress workers claim that SFI was angry because Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Kerala CM over the issue.

The office of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in Kerala was vandalised by SFI workers today. The Congress leader is Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad. The SFI workers marched to Rahul Gandhi’s office, and then entered the office and vandalised it.

The Congress party has blamed the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) for the vandalism. SFI is the student wing of radical left wing group Popular Front of India (PFI).

Videos posted by Congress workers show that the miscreants entered the office of Rahul Gandhi and clashed with the Congress workers present in the office in Wayanad. In a video posted by Youth Congress on Twitter, the workers of SFI and Congress can be seen fighting with each other.

Chairs in the office were broken and Congress workers were beaten.

“The extremism in the left-wing politics of Kerala is out in open. Why is Kerala Government promoting such hooliganism in Kerala? The goon should be identified and put behind the bars,” youth Congress Twitter account posted along with the video.

In another video, the miscreants can be seeing entering the office which looked like is located on the first floor of a building. Some of them are seen carrying and waiving the white SFI flag with red star.

The entire was ransacked and vandalised as a result of this clash. Videos taken after the incident show how fixtures and furnitures were destroyed in the clash. One portrait of Rahul Gandhi is seen lying on a chair, while another portrait with its frame broken is seen lying face down on the floor.

Reportedly, the SFI workers are angry over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged silence of the recent Supreme Court order over maintaining eco sensitive zone. Earlier this month, the apex court had ordered to maintain an Eco Sensitive Zone of 1 km around protected forests. The court banned any permanent structures in such ESZs.

This has triggered protests in Kerala, as it is feared that thousands of people will lose their livelihood due to this. Farmers in several areas in the state including Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad are already protesting against the order, as they use the edges of the protected forests for farming. The state govt and the church are supporting them.

According to media reports, the SFI workers that ransacked Rahul Gandhi’s office demanded that he break his silence over the issue. But Congress workers claim that SFI was angry because Rahul Gandhi had already written a letter to Kerala CM over the issue.

Rahul Gandhi had sent a letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the issue on June 2, where the Congress MP had urged the state govt to intervene in the matter. He had suggested the state govt to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF and CC) to solve the issue.

He had written that there was growing apprehension about the grave implication of the judgment on the lives and livelihoods of the people in the State. As one of the most densely populated regions in the Western Ghats, maintaining a minimum ESZ of one kilometre would hamper the activities of the local communities, many of whom peacefully coexisted in these protected areas for generations, he had said in the letter.

Rahul Gandhi had said that the court order allows for some dilutions of the provision in overwhelming public interest, and the state govt should take advantage of the same.

However, the ruling LDF had termed the act of Rahul Gandhi writing to the CM over the issue as childish and immature. The left parties had said that state govt has no role in this matter, and only the central govt can intervene in it.

