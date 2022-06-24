As the coup within Shiv Sena gets stronger by the day, Shiv Sainiks in Maharashtra have started using their ‘street power’ against the ‘rebel’ Eknath Shinde camp. On 24th June 2022, Shiv Sena goons vandalized the board outside the office of Mangesh Kudalkar, who is one of the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena currently in Assam. Shiv Sainiks in Nashik were also seen throwing eggs and black ink on the posters displaying rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

Mangesh Kudalkar is a Shiv Sena MLA from the Kurla constituency in Mumbai, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The police constable present nearby remained just a silent spectator while Kudalkar’s office was vandalized. Shiv Sena goons started hitting the board outside Kudalkar’s office with rods and they kept on hitting the board till someone passing by reminded them of the image of Lord Ganesha on that board. A few more Shiv Sainiks gathered in the Chuna Bhatti area of Mumbai and raised slogans against Mangesh Kudalkar.

Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had raised the posters and banners of their favorite leader in Nashik. In those banners, Eknath Shinde was projected as the staunch and true Shiv Sainik following Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena goons threw eggs and black ink on these posters and raised slogans against Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs.

#WATCH Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, also raise slogans against him, in Nashik pic.twitter.com/DUtKE2R2S5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Dilip Lande, another Shiv Sena MLA representing the Chandivali constituency in Mumbai also faced the ire of Shiv Sainiks. In Chandivali, they destroyed banners and posters of MLA Dilip Lande. Somnath Sangle, a former corporator of Shiv Sena took some Shiv Sainiks with him to Sakinaka to vandalize Dilip Lande’s banners put up in that area.

Maharashtra | Poster of Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, smeared with ink and a poster showing his picture torn in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XXmfCacBAc — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, shared a video from his Twitter handle in which MLA Yamini Jadhav has expressed her concerns and complaints regarding the party leadership.

Yamini Jadhav, a cancer survivor, is a Shiv Sena MLA from the Byculla constituency in Mumbai. She said in the video that none of the top leadership of the party visited or contacted her during her illness and treatment.