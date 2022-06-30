Days after the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, another Hindu person named Vicky Bharadwaj was attacked by some miscreants with a sharp weapon in Haryana’s Palwal district. The miscreants brutally stabbed Vicky and tore his chest open. The victim was immediately shifted to the hospital and is under treatment.

According to the reports, the attackers have been identified as Anjum whose father’s name is Suleman, and Bilal who are absconding after the incident. According to the Police, Anjum and Bilal were accompanied by 5-6 persons who are also absconding. The Police have reported an FIR in the incident and are searching for the accused.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday, June 28 when the victim was returning from Delhi and was attacked by the accused persons near the Golaya Public School in Palwal. The complaint was lodged by the father of the victim who confirmed that Vicky had gone to Delhi to purchase goods for his mobile shop. “He didn’t return till late in the evening. Later at around 1 am I was informed that my son had been attacked by the 5-6 people”, said the father in the complaint.

He added that he asked Vicky about the exact trail of incidents while he was in the hospital. Vicky said, “I was returning in my car from Delhi when I met some of my friends at the district bus stop. I offered them to drop at their destination and went to Camp with them. My car was stopped by some of the miscreants at the Golaya Public School at around 12:15 am. Suddenly 5-6 of them started beating me”. He also identified one of the accused as Anjum and said that his father’s name was Suleman, a resident of Sheikhpura, Palwal.

In the Police complaint, Vicky further added that he had heard Anjum saying that they would kill me on the spot. “Anjum stabbed me in my chest and I collapsed on the street. Some people came to help me after my friends screamed for help. Anjum threatened me to kill some other time again and he ran away from the spot”, Vicky added. His father meanwhile added that their financial condition is not good and that his son is struggling to survive at the Gurunanak Hospital in Palwal.

One of the witnesses named Hitesh Sharma talked to OpIndia to state that the reason behind Anjum attacking Vicky is still not known. “It was my birthday that day and we were all celebrating it in the evening. Anjum from nowhere initiated the brawl with us. We still don’t know why Anjum and his friend Bilal and his other friends attacked Vicky. None of the accused has been arrested yet”, he said.

To note, Hindu organizations on June 30 held protests in Palwal, Haryana, and demanded severe punishment for the Islamist attackers. They said that the cruel face of Islam had surfaced. Team OpIndia tried to contact SP Palwal and DSP city for obtaining updates on the case, but the calls remained unanswered. The Police meanwhile, who are investigating the case have registered an FIR under sections 148, 149, 307, 324, 341, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The local police have clarified that the incident was a result of internal rivalry and not communal in nature. They have informed that the victim was partying with his friends and nearby another group was also partying. “Each group had 5-6 members and they all knew each other. Investigations are underway,” ADGP South Range Rewari said on June 30.