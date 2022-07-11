Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNCPCR writes to Mumbai Police to register FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for using children...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

NCPCR writes to Mumbai Police to register FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for using children in Aarey protests

As per the Commission, using children for protests was in contravention of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Article 21 (Right to Life) & Article 23(Right to protection from forced labor) of the Constitution of India and relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

OpIndia Staff
NCPCR asked Mumbai Police to book Aaditya Thackeray
NCPCR wrote to Mumbai Police to file case against Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children during Save Aarey protests (Image: NCPCR/Aaditya Thackeray/Twitter)
52

On July 11, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and sought action against Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. NCPCR got into action after an organization named Sahyadri Rights Forum wrote to NCPCR accusing Aaditya Thackeray of allegedly using minors in anti-Aarey Car Shed protests.

In its letter addressed to the Commissioner, the Commission said that it took suo moto cognizance of the matter under Section s 13(16) of CPCR Act, 2005. As per the Commission, using children for protests was in contravention of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Article 21 (Right to Life) & Article 23(Right to protection from forced labor) of the Constitution of India and relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The Commission said, “In view of the above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person (s) at once. The children should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee as per Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 for recording their statements. An action taken report along with a copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within three days of receipt of this letter.”

On Sunday, Thackeray joined Save Aarey protesters and published a few photographs on Twitter as well. He said, “Aarey is a unique forest within our city. Uddhav Thackeray Ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as Forest, and the car shed must move out. Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy biodiversity in our city.”

Notably, after Shiv Sena’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister of Maharashtra with the BJP’s support, one of the first decisions taken by the Maharashtra government was to restart work of the Metro Car Shed at Aarey Colony. The project was canceled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAarey forest, Aaditya Thackeray FIR, NCPCR news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,582FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com