Sini Shetty from Karnataka becomes Femina Miss India World 2022

The Miss India World 2022 winner was announced on Sunday, July 3. Sini Shetty of Karnataka has been crowned the Femina Miss India World 2022. The event took place on Sunday night at Mumbai’s Jio Convention Center.

Originally from Karnataka, Sini Shetty is currently enrolled in a programme to become a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She will now represent India at the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.

Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh was selected as Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up, and Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was awarded Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up.

The event’s judging panel included actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj. Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler all performed throughout the star-studded event. Maniesh Paul presented the show.

Sini Shetty is from Karnataka. The beauty queen, who is aged 21, was born in Mumbai and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Sini Shetty is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Sini’s victory has brought another glorious jewel to the state of Karnataka, as many beauties, like Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, have made history for the state.

The Miss India finals will be shown on Colors TV on July 17. In its hybrid structure, the contest had started a countrywide search for promising talent from all around the country via virtual auditions. As per a message from the organisers, the comprehensive scouting drive and following interview rounds resulted in the shortlisting of 31 state champions.