Monday, July 4, 2022
HomeEntertainmentSini Shetty from Karnataka becomes Femina Miss India World 2022
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Sini Shetty from Karnataka becomes Femina Miss India World 2022

Originally from Karnataka, Sini Shetty is currently enrolled in a programme to become a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She will now represent India in the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.

OpIndia Staff
Sini Shetty from Karnataka becomes Femina Miss India World 2022
Sini Shetty. (Image: missindisorg Instagram)
4

The Miss India World 2022 winner was announced on Sunday, July 3. Sini Shetty of Karnataka has been crowned the Femina Miss India World 2022. The event took place on Sunday night at Mumbai’s Jio Convention Center.

Originally from Karnataka, Sini Shetty is currently enrolled in a programme to become a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She will now represent India at the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.

Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh was selected as Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up, and Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was awarded Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up. 

The event’s judging panel included actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj. Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler all performed throughout the star-studded event. Maniesh Paul presented the show.

Sini Shetty is from Karnataka. The beauty queen, who is aged 21, was born in Mumbai and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Sini Shetty is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Sini’s victory has brought another glorious jewel to the state of Karnataka, as many beauties, like Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, have made history for the state.

The Miss India finals will be shown on Colors TV on July 17. In its hybrid structure, the contest had started a countrywide search for promising talent from all around the country via virtual auditions. As per a message from the organisers, the comprehensive scouting drive and following interview rounds resulted in the shortlisting of 31 state champions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssini shetty, miss india world, sini shetty pics, who is sini shetty
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Copenhagen shooting: Three killed, several injured in shopping centre shooting, 22-years-old arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Maulana who threatened to chop hands and gouge eyes for ‘blasphemy’ released on bail within 24 hours of arrest

OpIndia Staff -

‘5 accused got bail, key conspirator absconding, I will follow my father’s footsteps’: Son of Kamlesh Tiwari says killers have dozens of lawyers including...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Umesh Kolhe’s killers worked in NGO run by mastermind, conspiracy was hatched after Kolhe’s friend Yusuf Khan flagged his pro-Nupur Sharma post

OpIndia Staff -

Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan switched in prison? Punjab and Haryana HC to hear petition that the man released on parole is a...

OpIndia Staff -

After profiling Osama Bin Laden as ‘good husband’ and Terrorist Burhan Wani as ‘son of teacher’, whitewashers now profile Zubair

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Patil makes casteist remarks on Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, backtracks after Dy CM Fadnavis objects

OpIndia Staff -

Curious case of Alt News co-founder’s ears: Netizens wonder why Mohammed Zubair keeps hiding his ears from the camera

OpIndia Staff -

Justice Pardiwala of Supreme Court roots for regulating social media, day after he was criticised for blaming Nupur Sharma for Udaipur murder in an...

OpIndia Staff -

Legal Rights Protection Forum urges President of India to call a meeting with CJI regarding Justice Surya Kant’s comments on Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
591,997FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com