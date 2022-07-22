In an explosive revelation, Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande said former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked the then Home Minister Shamburaj Desai not to grant additional security to Eknath Shinde after Naxalites threatened him.

“When Eknath Shinde received death threats from the Naxalites, both the Home Ministers (state and cabinet) considered giving him Z Plus security. But Uddhav Thackeray called Shambhuraj Desai at 8.30 am and told him not to provide security to Eknath Shinde,” Suhas Kande said in an interview with ABP Majha.

Challenging Aaditya Thackeray, who is on a Manmad tour, Kande said he would resign if the former Maharashtra Environment minister responds to his questions.

“Why was a Marathi man not provided with security even though he was receiving death threats while fighting against Naxalites? On the contrary, why was Z Plus security given to those who were against Hindutva?” Kande asked.

Kande further added that he plans to meet Aaditya Thackeray and ask these questions to him. He said he is from Shiv Sena and a true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray, so if Thackeray refuses to meet him, he will hit the streets and launch protests against it.

“Aaditya Thackeray has come to Manmad only once so far. He has has not contributed even one percent in the development of Manmad, I. Can Aaditya Thackeray show she has granted any project here for the development of the city? Come to Manmad city or Nandgaon constituency and show project of your tourism department,” he challenged.

He further added, “Aaditya Thackeray has forgotten that people elected us on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and on the issue of Hindutva. We are Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks and Hindutvavadis. As Uddhav Thackeray says, I am ready to resign and get re-elected, but before that Aaditya Thackeray should answer my question. If he takes my question, I will resign.”

Two and a half years after forming the government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and an overwhelming majority of the party MLAs mutinied against Uddhav Thackeray, citing the party’s betrayal of Hindutva. The rebellion resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, after which Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of the BJP.