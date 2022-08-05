Cricketer Amit Mishra, who has not shied away from expressing his opinions on social media, criticised Tiranga detractors on Friday saying that those who changed their profile pictures to Palestine and Ukraine are questioning the wisdom of changing their display pictures with Tricolour.

“Those who were changing their profile picture to Palestine and Ukraine are now asking what will happen if we change our display pictures to Tiranga,” Mishra tweeted while extending support to the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. “It’s our right and a way to show our love and respect for our Tiranga.”

Mishra’s tweet was directed to naysayers who attacked PM Modi for appealing to the masses to change their display pictures with the Tricolour as a mark of tribute to the country in its 75th independence year.

Even as they mock the Centre over the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, raising questions on what it will achieve, they have been at the vanguard of changing their display pictures and profile pictures in the past to extend their solidarity for Palestine or more recently, Ukraine, after Russia invaded it.

Mishra called out the hypocrisy of the detractors who have been protesting against changing their display pictures to Tiranga while having no reservations in doing the same when it came to the issue of Palestine or Ukraine.

Centre launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence

The central government launched ’Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

“Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building,” the Centre said while launching the campaign.

It said the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. PM Modi changed his display picture with Tiranga and urged fellow citizens to follow the suit and take part in the ’Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.