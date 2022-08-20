As Anurag Kashyap’s latest release Dobaaraa has massively tanked at the box office, the director is now throwing temper tantrums, claiming that he has several scripts for a Gangs of Wasseypur sequel but would not film it because Viacom 18, the promoter of the movie, continues to label it a loss-making picture. Anurag Kashyap made these comments while promoting his current film, Dobaaraa, in an interview with Tanmay Bhat.

The two Gangs of Wasseypur films, according to Anurag, are deemed loss-making by their distributors. Kashyap said, “There are many stories but I am angry about something there. For Viacom Pictures, it is still a loss-making film for Viacom. I used goodwill of my entire lifetime in that picture, but that holds no value.”

“And we know how much the film has earned. But then they say we have not earned that money, Colors has earned it. But then who owns Colors? Viacom sold the film to their own company Colors and said Colors is earning the money. This is a case of insider trading,” he further said.

Anurag Kashyap stated that he thinks the Gangs of Wasseypur cast was underpaid for their work. He said that no actor in that movie was paid well. “Richa Chadha received 2 lakh, Huma Qureshi received 75,000, and someone else received 50,000. People got those kinds of money,” he stated.

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Dobaaraa, featuring Taapsee Pannu as the lead character, has failed to garner popular support. The film has failed to pique the attention of the audience. It was launched in theatres on Friday, August 19, but only had a 2-3% occupancy rate on Day 1. Several early screenings of the film are also reported to have been cancelled.

It’s worth noting that an interview with Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu went viral only days before the release of Dobaaraa, in which both of them poked fun at boycott calls for various films, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Both of them made fun of people by encouraging them to make their film trend on social media and boycott it.

They’re faking to be cool with the #BoycottBollywood but dying a million deaths internally. They were feeling left out & wanted to trend. Lo trend karte hai #BoycottDobaara . They are Rabid Hindu Haters. Anurag Kashyap is next level. Hypocrite Taapsee Pannu needs no introduction pic.twitter.com/Gtm3VBOvn6 — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) August 18, 2022

“I am feeling left out. Even I want Ki Meri Film Boycott Karo…please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting,” said Anurag Kashyap. Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said. “Yes please boycott Dobaara trend karva do…we also want to trend on Twitter.”