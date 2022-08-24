Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Jaiveer Shergill resigns as Congress Spokesperson and quits party, says leadership only listening to sycophants

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interests of the public and the Country, rather, it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality.

OpIndia Staff
Jaiveer Shergill resigned
Shergill resigned from the post of National Spokesperson of Congress on August 24 (Image: ABP News/Twitter)
On August 24, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigned from the post of National Spokesperson. He tendered his resignation to the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, in which he claimed that the vision of the decision-makers was no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

He wrote, “I hereby resign from the post of National Spokesperson of the Panty. The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India.”

Shergill has confirmed to ANI that he has quit the Congress party too.

He added, “Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interests of the public and the Country, rather, it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with. However, I shall forever remain indebted for all the opportunities the Party has granted me during my association with the Party.”

Hailing from Punjab, Shergill, who is a lawyer by profession, is considered to be one of the most prominent young Congress leaders. News agency ANI quoted him saying, “I’ve resigned from all posts in the Congress party. The primary reason for the resignation is that the decision-making in INC is no longer being done, keeping the interests of the public. It’s purely being influenced by a coterie who merely indulges in sycophancy.”

Anand Sharma’s resignation from Steering Committee

Shergill’s resignation came only three days after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma’s resignation from the chairmanship of the Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sharma said he could not negotiate when it came to his self-respect, and he resigned from the post. Sharma said he was being ignored in the consultation process. He alleged that he was neither being consulted nor invited to the party meetings. However, he added that he would continue to campaign for the party candidates for upcoming elections. Sharma was appointed as Steering Committee Chairman on April 26.

