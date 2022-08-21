Sunday, August 21, 2022
Anand Sharma quits as Congress Steering Committee Chairman of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, says was continuously being excluded and insulted

A few days ago, Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Anand Sharma resigned as chairman of steering committee for Himachal Pradesh
Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the post of chairman of steering committee for Himachal Pradesh (Image: DNA/Amar Ujala)
5

On August 21, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the Congress steering committee for Himachal Pradesh elections. In a tweet, Sharma wrote, “I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong congressman and remain firm on my convictions.”

He further added, “Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice.”

As per reports, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sharma said he could not negotiate when it comes to his self-respect, and he has resigned from the post. Sharma said he was being ignored in the consultation process. He alleged that he was neither being consulted nor invited to the party meetings. However, he added that he would continue to campaign for the party candidates for upcoming elections. Sharma was appointed as Steering Committee Chairman on April 26.

Notably, a few days ago, Ghulam Nabi Azad also resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir. Both Azad and Sharma are from the G23 faction of the Congress Party. G23 is a faction of senior Congress party leaders who have been pressing for structural changes in the “grand old party.”

Sharma has been with Congress for decades. In 1982, he contested for the first time in Assembly elections. In 1984, he was given Rajya Sabha seat and has been a member of the upper house ever since.

Bharatiya Janata Party is currently ruling Himachal Pradesh. The state will see Assembly elections later this year.

