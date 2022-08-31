Wednesday, August 31, 2022
‘Figment of their imagination’: Delhi Lt General VK Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders for defamatory allegations of corruption

AAP leaders had claimed that Delhi LG VK Saxena had forced Khadi and Village Industries Commission cashiers to exchange Rs1,400 crore in demonetise notes when he was KVIC charman

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will take legal action against four Aam Aadmi Party leaders for defamatory allegations against him. On August 31, LG House Officials said in a statement that the Lt Governor would take legal action against a number of Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah, among others, for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption.

Notably, AAP leaders have launched a series of attacks against the LG, claiming he indulged in money laundering and more. On August 29, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak claimed that during his tenure at Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as chairman, VK Saxena had forced his employees to exchange old currency notes with new ones. AAP leaders alleged that the currency exchanged by LG tuned to 1,400 crores.  “A cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. Those who levelled all dismissed. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees,” Pathak said.

Pathak said that two Khadi cashiers have claimed under oath that the Delhi L-G made them exchange old demonetised currency notes. Durgesh Pathak also accused VK Saxena of misusing his power by investigating the allegations himself and suspending the cashiers who exposed him. “Clear cut case of money laundering, there should be an ED investigation into the matter,” he had demanded.

LG Saxena has denied all the allegations, calling them a “figment of their imagination”. The LG’s office said in a statement, “This has been the hallmark of Kejriwal and co. to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for truth, apologise.” The statement issued by the LG House Officials further said, “The LG has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot.”

The LG informed that a vigilance inquiry was ordered when it was alleged that some demonetised notes were deposited in the account of Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan, and four officials were suspended in the matter. The case is currently being probed by CBI, and the CBI has found that Rs 17,07,000 in demonetised notes were deposited by two officials, not Rs 1,400 crore as claimed by AAP leaders.

“The matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just ₹ 17.07 lakh as against the claims of ₹ 1,400 crore, which is nothing but a figment of imagination for which the habitual liars will face the consequences,” the statement by LG’s office added.

On Monday, AAP MLAs raised slogans against the LG in the Delhi assembly and protested into the well of the House, demanding the immediate removal of Saxena from the post of Delhi Lt Governor. The AAP leaders had also sought a CBI-ED investigation against him.

The allegations came at a time when several AAP leaders are facing corruption charges. AAP leader Satyendra Jain is currently lodged in custody, while Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia is facing accusations of corruption in liquor policy. The opposition party BJP has called out the Delhi government over unfulfilled promises, including 500 schools, better infrastructure and more.

Apart from the allegations of corruption against AAP leaders, LG has recently schooled Delhi CM and instructed him to sign the files before sending them for approval to him, which irked the AAP leaders against LG.

