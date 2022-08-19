On Friday, the Delhi Police arrested a 48-year-old man named Mohammed Yaseen for his alleged involvement in executing hawala transactions of terror organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr. Yaseen was arrested in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies.

According to the reports, the arrested Mohammed Yaseen operated as a hawala agent and executed the hawala transactions of various terror organizations. He is a resident of Turkman Gate, Delhi, and was arrested from there on August 19.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell & J&K police, with the help of central agencies, apprehended one Mohd. Yaseen from Delhi. He was working as an agent in Hawala money terrorism related to the funding of terror outfits LeT & Al Badr: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/7xqYx6Uj9z — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The Delhi Police took action against Yaseen based on the intel inputs received from the central agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The Central agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that a person was engaged in funding terror organizations and operating terror activities from the Meena Bazar area of Old Delhi. “Accordingly, we deployed a raid team in and around Meena Bazar and apprehended him.” the police said.

Special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal revealed on August 17 that Yaseen had given around Rs 10 lakh to terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir for anti-India activities in the state. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had also registered a case in this regard and arrested Poonch-resident Mir from the Jammu bus stand along with the amount.

Reports mention that Yaseen who is a resident of Old Delhi is a garment trader by profession, but works as an operator of hawala money. He collects funds from his sources abroad and delivers them to various terror organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Police interrogated Yaseen to discover that he worked as the Delhi link in the hawala chain. “Yaseen revealed that the hawala money is sent from South Africa via Surat and Mumbai. The money is then despatched to Jammu and Kashmir through different couriers”, the Police added.

The Police further said that the arrested accused recently received Rs 24 lakh from South Africa, of which he transferred Rs 17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir. The Police recovered Rs 7 lakh from his house during the search operation.