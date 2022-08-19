Friday, August 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi Police arrests Hawala operator Mohammed Yaseen, was involved in funding of LeT, Al-Badr...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police arrests Hawala operator Mohammed Yaseen, was involved in funding of LeT, Al-Badr terrorists in Kashmir                                    

Yaseen who is a resident of Old Delhi is a garment trader by profession, but works as an operator of hawala money. He collects funds from his sources abroad and delivers them to various terror organizations in Jammu and Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Jammu and Kashmir Hawala operator Mohammed Yaseen involved in funding of LeT, Al-Badr arrested
Arrested Mohammed Yaseen (Image Source- ANI)
6

On Friday, the Delhi Police arrested a 48-year-old man named Mohammed Yaseen for his alleged involvement in executing hawala transactions of terror organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr. Yaseen was arrested in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies.

According to the reports, the arrested Mohammed Yaseen operated as a hawala agent and executed the hawala transactions of various terror organizations. He is a resident of Turkman Gate, Delhi, and was arrested from there on August 19.

The Delhi Police took action against Yaseen based on the intel inputs received from the central agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The Central agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that a person was engaged in funding terror organizations and operating terror activities from the Meena Bazar area of Old Delhi. “Accordingly, we deployed a raid team in and around Meena Bazar and apprehended him.” the police said.

Special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal revealed on August 17 that Yaseen had given around Rs 10 lakh to terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir for anti-India activities in the state. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had also registered a case in this regard and arrested Poonch-resident Mir from the Jammu bus stand along with the amount.

Reports mention that Yaseen who is a resident of Old Delhi is a garment trader by profession, but works as an operator of hawala money. He collects funds from his sources abroad and delivers them to various terror organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Police interrogated Yaseen to discover that he worked as the Delhi link in the hawala chain. “Yaseen revealed that the hawala money is sent from South Africa via Surat and Mumbai. The money is then despatched to Jammu and Kashmir through different couriers”, the Police added.

The Police further said that the arrested accused recently received Rs 24 lakh from South Africa, of which he transferred Rs 17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir. The Police recovered Rs 7 lakh from his house during the search operation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,149FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com