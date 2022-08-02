On Tuesday, August 2, India made history by winning the first-ever medal in the women’s four Lawn Bowls final at the 2022 CWG (Commonwealth Games) being held in Birmingham. The women’s team has secured the gold medal, taking the total Indian Gold medal tally to 4. The Commonwealth Games 2022 began on July 28, 2022, and will conclude on August 8, 2022.

On Monday (August 1), the Indian team defeated New Zealand in the Women’s Fours category semi-final to confirm at least a silver medal for the country. Today, team India started strong but South Africa produced a brilliant fightback as both the teams were on 10 points after the 12 Ends. India, however, restored the advantage and created history by defeating the South Africans 17-10 after 15 Ends.

The team which has brought India the glory comprised of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia.

With this historic win, India is in the sixth spot in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally with 10 medals – 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal in weightlifting women’s 49kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian men were not to be left behind, Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold in 67 kg, Sanket Sargar won silver in 55 kg, and Achinta Sheuli won gold in 73 kg. India won four medals in men’s weightlifting.

List of medals India secured in 2022 CWG

India finished 3rd during the last Commonwealth Games in Australia with 26 Gold medals. However, with shooting and archery no longer part of the games, India is expected to finish far below that Gold tally.