Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeSportsIndia creates history by securing gold in Lawn Bowls in the Women's Fours category...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

India creates history by securing gold in Lawn Bowls in the Women’s Fours category in 2022 CWG, 4th Gold medal for India in Birmingham

India's women's Lawn Ball team has secured yet another gold medal for the country, taking total India's Gold tally to 4

OpIndia Staff
CWG 2022 Gold medal
The lawn bowl team won Gold medal in Birmingham for India.
4

On Tuesday, August 2, India made history by winning the first-ever medal in the women’s four Lawn Bowls final at the 2022 CWG (Commonwealth Games) being held in Birmingham. The women’s team has secured the gold medal, taking the total Indian Gold medal tally to 4. The Commonwealth Games 2022 began on July 28, 2022, and will conclude on August 8, 2022.

On Monday (August 1), the Indian team defeated New Zealand in the Women’s Fours category semi-final to confirm at least a silver medal for the country. Today, team India started strong but South Africa produced a brilliant fightback as both the teams were on 10 points after the 12 Ends. India, however, restored the advantage and created history by defeating the South Africans 17-10 after 15 Ends.

The team which has brought India the glory comprised of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia.

With this historic win, India is in the sixth spot in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally with 10 medals – 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal in weightlifting women’s 49kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian men were not to be left behind, Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold in 67 kg, Sanket Sargar won silver in 55 kg, and Achinta Sheuli won gold in 73 kg. India won four medals in men’s weightlifting.

List of medals India secured in 2022 CWG

India finished 3rd during the last Commonwealth Games in Australia with 26 Gold medals. However, with shooting and archery no longer part of the games, India is expected to finish far below that Gold tally.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,915FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com