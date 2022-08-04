Kerala: 8000 gelatin sticks in 40 boxes seized near a quarry in Palakkad

In a massive haul of explosives, 40 boxes containing over 8000 gelatin sticks were seized near a quarry in Watanamkurushi 10th Ward of Shoranur area in Palakkad district of Kerala. There were around 200 gelatin sticks contained in a single carton.

Kerala | Around 8000 gelatin sticks in 40 boxes found abandoned near a quarry in Shornur, Palakkad district, say police. Further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/xg7kxZqu4J — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Around noon on Wednesday, the residents made their initial discovery of the boxes containing the gelatin sticks. The police were subsequently notified by the locals, and the authorities confiscated the boxes. The investigation was started by the police questioning quarry operators. Additionally, the local CCTV video is being examined.

According to a report by Times Now, locals claimed that they had previously seen such explosive items in open spaces and close to residential areas. The goal of the police inquiry is to identify the people responsible for leaving the deadly items close to the quarry.

It may be noted that recently suspects with links to ISIS were arrested from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. On July 28, a man named Asif was arrested in Tamil Nadu. The NIA questioned him for ten hours and after that, he was taken into custody. A case has been filed against him under various sections of the IPC and UAPA. Apart from this, one of the men, Adil alias Zuba, was arrested in Tamil Nadu last Monday, that is, July 25, 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, 24th July 2022, the Central Crime Branch nabbed a man named Akhtar Hussain from the Tilak Nagar area of Bangalore. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were on the verge of carrying out terrorist attacks. Akhtar Hussain was also associated with Al-Qaeda. Akhtar is a native of Assam and came to Bangalore seven months ago. He used to work as a delivery boy in a food delivery app.