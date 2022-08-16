Punjab: AAP Minister defends presence during Red Fort siege last year

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar attempted to rationalize his presence at the Red Fort on January 26 last year during the Republic Day mayhem unleashed by so-called farmers protesting outside the borders of Delhi. Bhullar stated that during the farmers’ protest, he had reached the capital in his identity as a farmer’s son.

“Look, I am the son of a farmer. Every farmer and the son of a farmer went to New Delhi. I haven’t done anything wrong,” Bhullar said while justifying the video shared by the Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira that went viral on social media.

It is worth noting that Bhullar’s words came just a week after the Congress sought the resignation of the Punjab Transport Minister over a video of rioters storming the Red Fort on January 26, 2021.

On August 8, All India Kisan Congress chairman MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and afterwards former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa took to Twitter and shared a video of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar and actor Deep Sidhu during the Red Fort siege. Khaira demanded a response from Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over the presence of Laljit Bhullar, along with Deep Sidhu, during the raising of the ‘Nishan sahib’ at the Red Fort. It should be recalled that the National Flag was also disrespected during the siege by Khalistanis.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann ji plz clarify if your transport minister @Laljitbhullar is part of hoisting Kesri Nishan Sahib on Red Fort along with Deep Sidhu? If yes how does our Cm call them anti national & keep him minister in his cabinet? I am subject to correction ! pic.twitter.com/Zt3uaJFPsy — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) August 8, 2022

Khaira cited AAP leaders’ conflicting actions, such as their Tiranga campaign on the eve of the nation’s 75th anniversary of independence and their silence on personalities such as Laljit Singh Bhullar who supported radicals in the name of the farmer protest.

On the other hand, Laljit Bhullar blasted Sukhpal Khaira and demanded that he should clarify if he was supporting his father, a known Khalistan proponent. “Sukhpal Khaira’s father has been demanding Khalistan. He should tell people about his father. First, you should clarify,” Bhullar said.

The mayhem in the national capital on January 26, 2021, caused by thousands of pro-Khalistanis, including the late Deep Sidhu, marked a turning ebb in Indian history when a religious flag was flown atop the national monument.

The violent protestors created a riot-like situation in which over 300 police personnel were injured, and properties worth crores were damaged. The rally was supposed to be a protest rally against the Agriculture laws named Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 which were passed in September 2020.