Recent events suggest that being a security guard in a society in the National Capital Region (NCR) is a very hazardous job. The risk doesn’t seem to be from intruders or outsiders, but from the residents of the housing societies where they are employed.

The latest case has come from The Close North Society in Sector 50 of Gurugram where a man repeatedly slapped the security guard and the liftman. The incident happened after the lift got stuck for 3-4 minutes on the ground floor of one of the towers in the society.

The security guard, Ashok Kumar, shared that at 7:20 in the morning, a resident got stuck in one of the lifts due to a technical glitch. The resident contacted Kumar via intercom and Kumar in turn called the liftman to open the lift. As per Kumar, the liftman was there within 3-4 minutes and managed to get the door opened.

However, immediately after coming out of the lift, the resident started slapping the security guard repeatedly. When the liftman tried to intervene, he was also confronted by the irate resident. A CCTV recording of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Sharing updates about the incident, Virender Vij, DCP east, said, “With reference to a video in which a security guard is being beaten up, we have registered an FIR. The accused has been detained.”

Noida resident arrested for abusing security guards

Earlier this month, a lawyer Bhaavya Roy was arrested after she was seen abusing and hitting security personnel at a housing complex in Noida. The woman was arrested after a complaint was filed against her by the police in Noida. She was later released on bail.

The guard who was assaulted said the woman started to abuse him by pulling the window down, and when he requested her not to abuse him as he has already opened the gate, she got offended, got out of the car, and started abusing him more. The guard also claimed that the woman had behaved like this earlier also.