As Bollywood film Dobaaraa crashed at the box office and cinema critic Kamaal R Khan slammed the film owing to low theatre occupancy following its release, lead actress Taapsee Pannu made a big fuss over the film, claiming that it is too “intellectual” and difficult for certain people to comprehend. The film is a copy of 2018 Spanish film Mirage.

Taapsee wrote a tweet quoting Hansal Mehta who hailed the movie for earning 72 lakhs from 370 screens. She wrote, “Sir, as much as a lie is told out loud, it does not become the truth. And if these people whose relevance is only because of films, they are engaged in destroying the industry, so think how foolish they would be. Anyway #Dobaaraa is a bit difficult film for their mind so what can the poor thing do.”

Sir झूट को जितना मर्ज़ी ज़ोर ज़ोर से बोला जाए वो सच नहीं बन जाता । और ये लोग जिनकी relevance ही films की वजह से है वो ही industry को खतम करने में लगे है तो सोचो कितने मूर्ख होंगे। वैसे भी #Dobaaraa इनके दिमाग़ के लिए थोड़ी कठिन फ़िल्म है तो बेचारे क्या कर सकते है। https://t.co/p4q0A82S5M — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 20, 2022

This tweet by Taapsee follows after film critic Kamaal R Khan (who is now calling himself Kamaal Rashid Kumar after taking his wife, Anita Kumar’s last name) took a jib at the movie. In a tweet, Khan wrote, “Today @taapsee film #Dobaaraa was running with houseful occupancy for entire day. And film collected the huge amount ₹8 Lakhs.”

Today @taapsee film #Dobaaraa was running with houseful occupancy for entire day. And film collected the huge amount ₹8 Lakhs.🤪😁 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 19, 2022

Khan made another tweet quoting the tweet by Taapsee, saying, “You are 100% correct @taapsee ! No matter how much you shout and tell false collections, but the public knows what real business is! The public knows that your film is a disaster! And this film is far from the understanding of the public, that’s why the public did not even go to see it! You see for yourself!”

You are 100% correct @taapsee! आप कितना भी चिल्ला चिल्लाकर झूठे collections बताओ, लेकिन public को पता है कि असली business क्या है! public को पता है कि आपकी film disaster है! और यह film public की समझ से बहुत दूर की film है इसीलिए तो पब्लिक देखने ही नहीं गयी! आप खुद ही देखो!🤪 https://t.co/OoH5JCRO31 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 20, 2022

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Dobaaraa, featuring Taapsee Pannu as the lead character, has failed to garner popular support. The film has failed to pique the attention of the audience. It was launched in theatres on Friday, August 19, but only had a 2-3% occupancy rate on Day 1. Several early screenings of the film are also reported to have been cancelled.

It’s worth noting that an interview with Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu went viral only days before the release of Dobaaraa, in which both of them poked fun at boycott calls for various films, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Both of them made fun of people by encouraging them to make their film trend on social media and boycott it.