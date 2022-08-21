Sunday, August 21, 2022
Taapsee vs KRK: ‘Dobaaraa’ entertainer gloats the movie is too ‘intelligent’ for some people as film critic mocks low collection

Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu has bombed at the box office and the actor is now claiming the movie was 'too intelligent' for some people. The film is a copy of 2018 Spanish film Mirage.

Taapsee Pannu vs Kamaal R Khan
As Bollywood film Dobaaraa crashed at the box office and cinema critic Kamaal R Khan slammed the film owing to low theatre occupancy following its release, lead actress Taapsee Pannu made a big fuss over the film, claiming that it is too “intellectual” and difficult for certain people to comprehend. The film is a copy of 2018 Spanish film Mirage.

Taapsee wrote a tweet quoting Hansal Mehta who hailed the movie for earning 72 lakhs from 370 screens. She wrote, “Sir, as much as a lie is told out loud, it does not become the truth. And if these people whose relevance is only because of films, they are engaged in destroying the industry, so think how foolish they would be. Anyway #Dobaaraa is a bit difficult film for their mind so what can the poor thing do.”

This tweet by Taapsee follows after film critic Kamaal R Khan (who is now calling himself Kamaal Rashid Kumar after taking his wife, Anita Kumar’s last name) took a jib at the movie. In a tweet, Khan wrote, “Today @taapsee film #Dobaaraa was running with houseful occupancy for entire day. And film collected the huge amount ₹8 Lakhs.”

Khan made another tweet quoting the tweet by Taapsee, saying, “You are 100% correct @taapsee ! No matter how much you shout and tell false collections, but the public knows what real business is! The public knows that your film is a disaster! And this film is far from the understanding of the public, that’s why the public did not even go to see it! You see for yourself!”

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Dobaaraa, featuring Taapsee Pannu as the lead character, has failed to garner popular support. The film has failed to pique the attention of the audience. It was launched in theatres on Friday, August 19, but only had a 2-3% occupancy rate on Day 1. Several early screenings of the film are also reported to have been cancelled.

It’s worth noting that an interview with Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu went viral only days before the release of Dobaaraa, in which both of them poked fun at boycott calls for various films, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Both of them made fun of people by encouraging them to make their film trend on social media and boycott it.

