After BJP suspended yet another leader for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad, this time Telangana MLA Thakur Raja Singh, the party is facing harsh criticism from its vocal online supporters, who accuse the party of bowing down to the demands of radical Islamists. Now, it seems that this criticism is shared by some of the party’s leaders also, as an MLA from Uttar Pradesh has openly voiced his dissent against the party on the issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brijbhushan Rajput, who is the MLA from Charkhari in Uttar Pradesh for the second term, wrote a Facebook post on Thursday, 25th August 2022 in which he clearly criticized his party’s top leadership. Brijbhushan Rajput wrote that it is right of the party leadership to suspend someone but it is the failure of the ruling party that those who insulted the Indian Army and abused Hindu deities are roaming freely on bail.

This Facebook post by the BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput has come after BJP MLA T Raja Singh was suspended from the party for his allegedly blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad. Earlier, BJP had suspended former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over the same charges. T Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday after earlier he was arrested and then released on bail on Tuesday. Brijbhushan Rajput has also changed his display picture with a photo of Raja Singh with a note saying ‘I support Raja Bhai’.

Brijbhushan Rajput implied that so-called comedian Munawar Faruqui made insulting remarks about Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita and got away with that. He said in his Facebook post, “A cheap comedian abused our deities Shri Ram Ji and Mata Sita. Did anyone in India raise the beheading slogans against him? We all demanded legal action. To demean us in this country, his programs are being booked in different cities.”

About T Raja Singh, Brijbhushan Rajput wrote, “The law is taking and will take its own course on what T Raja Singh has said. The court granted bail, but those who have raised slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ in the middle of the roads of Hyderabad, should be put in jail without delay. Those fanatics should be told, that there is no Sharia rule in the country, there is a rule of the Constitution.”

About T Raja Singh’s suspension from the party, Brijbhushan Rajput wrote in his post, “You suspended from the party, it’s your right. But if those who celebrate the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, insult the army, make indecent comments on our gods and goddesses, are roaming freely on bail, then it is also your failure.”

On Thursday, the Telangana Police detained suspended BJP leader Thakur Raja Singh again for his alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The former BJP leader was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad. This is two days after he was arrested and released on bail in the Prophet remarks case.