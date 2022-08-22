On Monday (August 22), the son of Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Mehraj Khan was abducted in broad daylight from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, Khan is the former President of JDU in the Banka district of Bihar. Following the abduction of his son Dilwar, the kidnappers sought ₹5 lakhs in ransom.

According to the police, it was the victim’s first trip to Delhi and Noida. The cops analysed the CCTV footage and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. It is being speculated that the kidnapping was carried out at the behest of Dilwar’s acquaintance.

The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakhs. Earlier this year, Dilwar contested Panchayat elections in his home State. Kidnappings of people from Bihar are becoming a regular occurrence, recently, even a senior journalist from Bihar, Kanhaiya Bhelari, confessed to executing two kidnappings on live TV.

During a debate on ABP News moderated by journalist and anchor Rubika Liyaqat on the appointment of kidnapping accused RJD MLC Kartikeya Singh as a minister, Bhelari said he had kidnapped two people allegedly to recover the pending dues. He further said as no case was filed against him and that he was never accused of kidnapping.

“I confess today that I have kidnapped two millers. No case was filed against me, so I did not become a ‘kidnapper.’ They owed me money. One owed me 12 lakhs, and the other owed me ten lakhs. I kidnapped them. If there had been a case filed against me [I would have been called a kidnapper],” he announced.

Bhelari added, “It is normal. This is the way things work. Even banks have hired goons. It happens across the country.””