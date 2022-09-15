Thursday, September 15, 2022
Mathura: Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha treasurer files plea seeking removal of Meena Masjid from Krishna Janmabhoomi complex

OpIndia Staff
A petition has been filed in Mathura Court for the removal of Meena Masjid. Image courtesy: IANS
A petition has been filed in Mathura Court for the removal of Meena Masjid from the Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. According to the information available, this mosque dates back to the Mughal period. The petitioner has claimed that the mosque has been built on top of a part of the temple of ‘Thakur Kesav Dev Ji’. This mosque is situated on the eastern side of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi premises. 

Dinesh Sharma, National Treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, filed the petition to have Meena Masjid removed. Dinesh Sharma, a devotee of Lord Shri Krishna, has filed this plea as the Lord’s ‘vaad mitra’ (friend of the suit). A case has been filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mathura, Jyoti Singh on the plea.

The lawyer of petitioner Dinesh Sharma, Deepak Sharma told that the court will hear the matter on October 26. In about a dozen cases in Mathura, the petitioners appearing on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi challenged the agreement between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Idgah on October 12, 1968. These agreements are part of Suit No. 43 of 1967.

This petition comes shortly after the District Court in Varanasi in its verdict on the suit in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case ordered that the suit is maintainable and that the facts and information presented by the Hindu side are acceptable in the court. The court rejected the application of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of the case.

Even earlier, several petitions were filed at Mathura Court

Numerous petitions linked to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi have already been filed in various courts of Mathura. An earlier petition had requested that the Shahi Masjid Idgah be relocated from the property. The petitioners argue that the Shahi Masjid Idgah should be removed because it was built on the ‘birthplace of Lord Krishna’.

Dinesh Sharma had earlier filed a petition seeking the removal of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Dinesh Sharma claims that he has filed this petition in order to protect the property of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj. Thakur Keshav Ji Maharaj is the owner of 13.37 acres of land in Mathura city, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi is situated on his land. In this case, now there is a demand to remove the Meena Masjid built on the land belonging to the deity. According to Sharma, the chairman/president and secretary of Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Lucknow, Intejamiya Committee, Meena Masjid (Deeg Gate), has been made a defendant in the new case.

Searched termsShri Krishna Janmabhoomi Eidgah
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

