Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsASI teams discover 12,000-year-old artefacts near Chennai, recoveries include gold, beads, money, sculptures from...
News Reports
Updated:

ASI teams discover 12,000-year-old artefacts near Chennai, recoveries include gold, beads, money, sculptures from the Pallava period

Archaeologists were also astounded to discover Sangam era (almost 2,000 years ago) artefacts including rouletted pottery, Roman amphora sherds, and glass beads suggesting active commerce with Rome.

OpIndia Staff
ASI teams discover 12,000-year-old artefacts near Chennai, recoveries include gold, beads, money, sculptures from Pallava period
Pallava-era Vishnu sculpture discovered half-buried within the sand at Vadakkupattu (Image Source- Times of India)
6

On Thursday, the Archeological Survey of India revealed to have found 12000-year-old artefacts from an excavation site that is believed to have been a place for making stone tools. The place is at a distance of about 5 km from the Renault Nissan vehicle manufacturing unit at Oragadam on the outskirts of the city.

The ASI team also discovered identical pit layers of artefacts from not less than 4 civilizations separated by around a hundred years.

According to a report in the Times of India, hand axes, scrappers, cleavers, and choppers from the Mesolithic period are the most noteworthy artefacts discovered at the Vadakkupattu village site. They were recovered 75cm from beneath the surface, together with a slew of stone shards by the 20 membered ASI team including surveyors, researchers, and labourers.

Archaeologists were also astounded to discover Sangam era (almost 2,000 years ago) artefacts including rouletted pottery, Roman amphora sherds, and glass beads suggesting active commerce with Rome. They also unearthed gold decorations, terracotta toys, beads, bangles, pot sherds, and coins. Meanwhile, one of the ASI staffers discovered sculptures ranging from the early Pallava period (275 CE) to the late Pallavas on the floor inside the surrounding space (897 CE).

The ASI officials also confirmed that the Vadakkupattu village site now had become a culturally and archaeologically important site. Reports mention that following the discovery of an ancient burial site in Guruvanmedu which is at a distance of a few kilometres from the present site, history college students, scholars, and archaeology enthusiasts have been conducting field studies at Vadakkupattu. The ASI teams also found gold at the site a few months ago.

Reportedly, Vadakkupattu has now become an archaeological spotlight for what has been discovered there. The archaeological crew had just gone a few centimetres down when gold jewellery, beads, broken bangles, pot sherds, money, and terracotta toys surfaced. The older objects were discovered in the deeper layers. They also uncovered carved stone tools at a depth of 75cm, indicating a Mesolithic culture. Sculptures and stone carvings from the early and late Pallava dynasties were also found hidden in plain sight on the floor.

ASI superintending archaeologist M Kalimuthu mentioned that Vadakkupattu has gained significance. “Besides the Teri sites at Tirunelveli and Toothukudi districts, Vadakkapattu is the only place in Tamil Nadu where evidence of tools of the Mesolithic period have been found”, Kalimuthu was quoted.

Researchers meanwhile say that the discovered modest size and sharpness of the tools manufactured by ancient people by removing flakes from stones suggest that the village is from the Mesolithic period.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChennai ASI, stone age tools, Pallava period
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Reports say govt may set up panel to ‘study condition of Dalits who convert to Islam or Christianity’: Why we need to tread carefully

Nupur J Sharma -
With several such pleas pending in the court, that demand reservation for "Dalit Christians" and "Dalit Muslims", according to media reports, the government is now mulling setting up a panel to study the condition of those Dalits who convert to Christianity or Islam.
News Reports

Rana Ayyub gets slammed by Muslim users on Twitter for trying to hint that hijab is not compulsory in Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Given that Rana Ayyub garnered support through her endorsement of hijab in Karnataka schools, her stance in the context of women's right to choice in Iran did not sit well with Islamists.

Islamists in Indonesia force schoolgirls to wear hijab: How the symbol of oppression is first mainstreamed, then becomes a mandate

Major crackdown on PFI: As members of the Islamic outfit threaten to intensify protests, read how their ‘Vision 2047’ laid down plans of Islamic...

Islamists unleash havoc in Leicester: Hindus left feeling rudderless, exposed to harm and increasingly vulnerable

From Muskan in Karnataka to Aina Khan in the UK, women in hijab can ‘bravely’ stand up to ‘Hindutva’ because they know Hindus do...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,101FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com