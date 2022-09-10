Former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed’s son Asfar manhandles DSP, was protesting to free one Sarfaraz who had attacked the police: Here is what happened

Asfar Ahmed, son of former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed and Ward 40 councillor, caused a commotion when he arrived at Pirbahor police station on Friday evening to free shopkeeper Sarfaraz in connection with an attack on police in Bihar’s capital Patna. In front of a half-dozen police officers, Asfar Ahmed also misbehaved with Town DSP Ashok Prasad Singh. Threatened him to take off his uniform.

On Thursday, locals attacked the police squad that went on a raid in front of Sabzibagh Dental College. By running on the road, the people on the scene beat up the cops. In this case, the DSP and Thanedar of the area went to the scene and arrested a local shopkeeper on suspicion, and took him to the police station. Following this, local ward councillor Asfar Ahmed went to the police station and began pressuring the officers to free the imprisoned merchant.

The matter escalated so much that late in the night, the road in front of the police station, Ashok Rajpath, was blocked by miscreants. The commotion lasted a long time. The police used force to disperse the mob during this time. The police continued to camp on the scene until late at night. Five police stations remained on the scene.

On Friday, the police apprehended another recognized suspect, including the ward councillor, as part of the attack on the police on Thursday, and have been preparing to send them to jail since late at night.

As soon as Asfar Ahmed was arrested, at about 9.30 p.m., several anti-social elements gathered outside the police station and violently closed the adjacent stores. The commotion then began by blocking the road. However, according to reports, Vajravahan and an additional police force arrived at the Pirbahor police station and used light force on the people who were causing a commotion by blocking the road and driving them away. Tension persisted inside and outside the police station until late at night.

Former RJD MLC threatened DSP

According to DSP, as soon as he learned of his son’s detention, former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed arrived at the Pirbahor police station and began threatening the officers and constables present in a loud manner. During this time, the former MLC vowed to go to the ‘top’ if his son was not released. However, one of the former MLCs did not cooperate with the police, while another suspect caught with his son was taken to jail late at night by the police.

The former MLC was also held in the police station till late at night. He was eventually released. Although, while leaving the police station, the former RJD MLC stated that he had been sitting in the police station for hours gossiping. He denied all claims levelled against himself and his son. According to DSP Town Ashok Prasad, the police’s work has been hampered. Further action will be taken in this matter by registering the charges against the councillor.

At the same time, the DSP stated that the ward councillor who caused a commotion in the police station tore his own shirt and tried to blame it on the cops. This, however, his actions were recorded on the CCTV camera.

Former RJD MLC has manhandled policemen earlier also

In 2008, Anwar Ahmed was arrested by the Pirbahore police on the charge of manhandling a sub-inspector. Anwar Ahmed’s son had hit a motorcyclist and had a fight with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist went to Pirbahore police station and informed the police about the incident. When the officer-on-duty and sub-inspector reached the spot, they were manhandled and beaten up by Anwar Ahmed.