Monday, September 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCongress claims BJP leaders are spreading misinformation to disrupt Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra,...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress claims BJP leaders are spreading misinformation to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, files police complaint against Priti Gandhi

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for the notice issued to Priti Gandhi and said, “I am saying it again Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Todo Yatra, Not Bharat Jodo. Do whatever you can, Jairam Ramesh.”

OpIndia Staff
Congress initiated legal action against Priti Gandhi for post against Rahul Gandhi
Congress filed complaint against Priti Gandhi, claimed she published fake, divisive posts (Image: India.com/Scroll)
10

On September 26, the Congress Party initiated legal proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priti Gandhi for allegedly “spreading fake and divisive news to disrupt the grand old party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Congress leader and general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a complaint filed by MP Hibi Eden to Kerala Police and said, “We have initiated legal action in 5 cases of fake and divisive news peddled by BJP leaders and their bhakt online hate factory to hurt  Bharat Jodo Yatra. Be warned! We will not take this lying down. Latest is a police complaint by MP Hibi Eden against a particularly vicious bhakt.”

In the complaint shared by Ramesh, Eden alleged that BJP’s Priti Gandhi shared a photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on her Twitter handle with a caption, “Look carefully. Not Bharat Jodo, this is Bharat Todo!!” The said photograph was shared on September 24. The complaint further reads, “The impression these pictures sought to convey was that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was posing with an individual who had been accused of sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on a previous occasion.”

Eden pointed out that the person in the photograph and the person Gandhi claimed were different. He said, “Priti Gandhi then deleted the tweet and immediately uploaded another one to double down on her messaging, making the base and vulgar insinuations without the scantest regard for the individuals involved.”

Eden requested Police to file an FIR against Gandhi under sections 153A, 295A, 504, 505, 120B, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Quoting Jairam Ramesh’s tweet, Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar issued a warning to BJP leader Priti Gandhi and netizen Rishi Bagree that further legal actions will be taken against the two. He wrote, “Priti Gandhi more coming to your way. And you too, Rishi Bagree.”

BJP hit out at Congress

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for the notice issued to Priti Gandhi and said, “I am saying it again Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Todo Yatra, Not Bharat Jodo. Do whatever you can, Jairam Ramesh.” Bagga shared photographs of controversial Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar who was accused of raising anti-India slogans in 2016 at JNU.

The case of mistaken identity of a female Congress worker

In a case of mistaken identity, several netizens mistakenly shared a photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging a female Congress worker suggesting the woman in the photograph was Amulya Leona, who was accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally during anti-CAA protests in Bengaluru.

Upon investigation, OpIndia found that the person with Rahul Gandhi was not Leona, but a Kerala Student Union (KSU) leader named Miva Anreleo. KSU functions as the student wing of the Indian National Congress in the state. Notably, Anreleo had shared the photograph on her Instagram profile two days prior to the controversy and called it the ‘happiest moment’ of her life.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,200FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com