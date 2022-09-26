On September 26, the Congress Party initiated legal proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priti Gandhi for allegedly “spreading fake and divisive news to disrupt the grand old party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Congress leader and general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a complaint filed by MP Hibi Eden to Kerala Police and said, “We have initiated legal action in 5 cases of fake and divisive news peddled by BJP leaders and their bhakt online hate factory to hurt Bharat Jodo Yatra. Be warned! We will not take this lying down. Latest is a police complaint by MP Hibi Eden against a particularly vicious bhakt.”

We have initiated legal action in 5 cases of fake and divisive news peddled by BJP leaders and their bhakt online hate factory to hurt #BharatJodoYatra. Be warned! We will not take this lying down.

Latest is a police complaint by MP @HibiEden against a particularly vicious bhakt pic.twitter.com/vubbTj0spT — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 26, 2022

In the complaint shared by Ramesh, Eden alleged that BJP’s Priti Gandhi shared a photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on her Twitter handle with a caption, “Look carefully. Not Bharat Jodo, this is Bharat Todo!!” The said photograph was shared on September 24. The complaint further reads, “The impression these pictures sought to convey was that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was posing with an individual who had been accused of sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on a previous occasion.”

Eden pointed out that the person in the photograph and the person Gandhi claimed were different. He said, “Priti Gandhi then deleted the tweet and immediately uploaded another one to double down on her messaging, making the base and vulgar insinuations without the scantest regard for the individuals involved.”

Eden requested Police to file an FIR against Gandhi under sections 153A, 295A, 504, 505, 120B, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Quoting Jairam Ramesh’s tweet, Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar issued a warning to BJP leader Priti Gandhi and netizen Rishi Bagree that further legal actions will be taken against the two. He wrote, “Priti Gandhi more coming to your way. And you too, Rishi Bagree.”

BJP hit out at Congress

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for the notice issued to Priti Gandhi and said, “I am saying it again Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Todo Yatra, Not Bharat Jodo. Do whatever you can, Jairam Ramesh.” Bagga shared photographs of controversial Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar who was accused of raising anti-India slogans in 2016 at JNU.

I am saying it again Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Todo Yatra, Not Bharat Jodo. Do whatever you can @Jairam_Ramesh https://t.co/ENdE1w72bV pic.twitter.com/hifTRk5GAO — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 26, 2022

The case of mistaken identity of a female Congress worker

In a case of mistaken identity, several netizens mistakenly shared a photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging a female Congress worker suggesting the woman in the photograph was Amulya Leona, who was accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally during anti-CAA protests in Bengaluru.

Upon investigation, OpIndia found that the person with Rahul Gandhi was not Leona, but a Kerala Student Union (KSU) leader named Miva Anreleo. KSU functions as the student wing of the Indian National Congress in the state. Notably, Anreleo had shared the photograph on her Instagram profile two days prior to the controversy and called it the ‘happiest moment’ of her life.