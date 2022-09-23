Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka Congress uses a photograph of Akhil Iyer without consent for its “40% Sarkara” campaign,...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Karnataka Congress uses a photograph of Akhil Iyer without consent for its “40% Sarkara” campaign, the actor to take legal action

The Photograph of Akhil Iyer that the Congress party used its poster without his permission was taken from the actor's Facebook page

OpIndia Staff
Akhil Iyer, the Congress poster with his photo
15

Actor Akhil Iyer has said that he will be taking legal action against the Congress party for the unauthorised use of his photographs for a political campaign. The Karnataka-based actor posted the poster released by the Congress party in Karnataka in its ongoing ‘40% Sarkara’ campaign against the BJP government in the state.

Akhil Iyer posted on Twitter, “I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for “40% Sarkara” – an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with.” He further added, “I will be taking legal action against this.”

Iyer also tagged the Twitter handles of Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress to look into the issue.

The poster with Akhil Iyer’s photo has the text “The gluttony of 40% Sarkara has robbed over 54,000 youths of a career’, and asked youths to sign-up for the campaign. It asked people to raise their voices against ‘BJP’s corruption in Karnataka’.

The Karnataka Congress launched the 40% Sarkara campaign against the Basavaraj Bommai government earlier this month alleging large-scale corruption in the state. Congress leader Siddaramaiah called the state government ‘40% sarkar’ filled with “looters and scamsters”.

The party has also launched a website 40percentsarkara.com, and asked people to register complaints about corruption. Apart from this, they have also launched a phone number 844 770 40 40 for people to call to inform about corruption.

The Photograph of Akhil Iyer that the Congress party used its poster without his permission was taken from the actor’s Facebook page, where it was uploaded in July 2014. The photograph was taken by Shankar Adisesh, and clearly, it is the property of the actor and the photographer.

The Congress poster and the original image of Akhil Iyer from his Facebook page

The photograph also has been used in the Actor’s Wikipedia page, and it is licensed under the Creative Commons-Attribution-Share on the Wikimedia Commons portal. Although Photographs and images uploaded on Wikimedia Commons can be used by others with proper attribution, such images must be the own work of the uploader. And here, it is clear that it is an unauthorised upload, as it has been uploaded by a user with the username Snehamenon87, and it has been claimed as ‘own work’. That is clearly incorrect, as the photo was taken by Shankar Adisesh. Although the actor and the photographer might not object to the use of the photo for the Wikipedia page of the actor himself, for other uses like commercial and political campaigns his consent is required.

This is the second controversy the 40% Sarkara campaign has faced. Yesterday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai ordered a probe after ‘PayCM’ posters had come up in Bengaluru. The posters put up by the Congress party are in the form of QR codes with an image of the CM incorporated in the code. The poster had the text ‘40% accepted here’, the word PayCM is written in the style of the Paytm logo, and scanning the QR takes the user to the 40percentsarkara.com website.

Later the municipal corporation lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Police regarding the posters, after which FIRs were registered against unknown people for putting the PayCM posters. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the objective of the Congress party’s campaign is to tarnish his and the state’s image.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

As Iranian women set their hijabs on fire, social media remembers old Persia, and their supreme god Ahura Mazda

Anurag -

Ayodhya: Pooja turns out to be Hasina Bano after 12 years of marriage, threatens her Hindu husband to convert to Islam or be ready for...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala HC initiates suo motu contempt case against PFI after the organisation called for 1 day hartal, created violence, post arrest of Islamists

OpIndia Staff -

MEA Dr S Jaishankar voices concern regarding security of Indian community following anti-Hindu attacks in Leicester with UK’s Foreign Secretary: Details

OpIndia Staff -

ASI teams discover 12,000-year-old artefacts near Chennai, recoveries include gold, beads, money, sculptures from the Pallava period

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Maulana Jarjis, who called men ‘bh*dwas’ for not putting women in Burqa, sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape and blackmail

OpIndia Staff -

Reports say govt may set up panel to ‘study condition of Dalits who convert to Islam or Christianity’: Why we need to tread carefully

Nupur J Sharma -

Kerala: PFI workers take out violent protest after NIA raids, buses damaged, stone-pelting, petrol bombs reported

OpIndia Staff -

Rana Ayyub gets slammed by Muslim users on Twitter for trying to hint that hijab is not compulsory in Islam

OpIndia Staff -

‘You have a new owner’: Rahul Gandhi insults female NDTV journalist over Adani Group’s acquisition, accuses her of distracting attention from Bharat Jodo Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,101FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com