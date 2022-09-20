The Crime Branch Unit of the Delhi Police Monday (September 19) arrested former Samajwadi Party MLA Kishore Samrite from his residence at Palace Arched Colony in Kolar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The former MLA had allegedly threatened to blow up the Parliament House if his demands are not fulfilled by September 30. The police arrested Kishore under sections 286, and 506 of the IPC, 5 and 9B of the Explosives act and Prevention of Insult to National Honours act.

Interestingly, the ex-MLA has been associated with several parties like Congress, BSP, and SP in the past.

According to the police, Samrite allegedly sent a package containing gelatine sticks and a national flag along with the threat letter to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on Saturday. In the letter, he made 70 demands and threatened to blow up Parliament if those demands were not met by September 30.

According to reports, the court granted transit remand of Samrite to the Delhi Crime Branch, which held him from his house in Kolar after the state police were duly informed about his actions. Samrite was then produced in a local court before being brought to Delhi on transit remand, where he was produced before the court today.

“Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested ex-MLA Kishore Samrite from Bhopal. He wrote letters to LS & RS members. Along with the letter, there were gelatin sticks in the packet. He threatened to blow up Parliament on Sep 30 if his demands weren’t fulfilled,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav told ANI.

Yadav added, “A case was registered against him. He is a party hopper and has been associated with several parties like NSUI, Congress, BSP & SP. Now he has constituted his own party. Our team went to Bhopal and arrested him. He will be presented to the court today.”

Meanwhile, Amit Goel, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) told TNIE, “He marked the copies of the letter by name to the Security General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He sent such threat for gaining publicity.”

According to police, Samrite, who is the president of the Samyukta Kranti Party, has 17 criminal cases registered against him.

Kishore Samrite was a student leader from the NSUI and later, he joined the Janta Dal. In 2007, he joined the Samajwadi Party and won the by-election from the Lanji constituency of Madhya Pradesh on its ticket. He also submitted a request to the Election Commission seeking registration for his election party “Sanyukta Kranti”.

In the past, the accused has been known to make such bizarre demands. In 2019, he sought the electoral commission to give him 75 lakh or give him permission to sell his kidney to cover election campaign expenditures.

Speaking about the ex-MLA’s past endeavours, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “Samrite has threatened leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Raj Thackeray. A special court even awarded him a punishment of five years in a case. He is doing this to gain publicity and has sent packages to the security general of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha… We have taken cognisance of all such incidents.”