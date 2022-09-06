Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Hyderabad gang-rape case: Police unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones of six accused

The Forensic Science Laboratory technical expert, elaborating on the case, said that the Police did not send the mobile phones for forensic investigation as they already knew that the phones were destroyed and that no data could be retrieved.

OpIndia Staff
Hyderabad Police unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones of six accused who gang-raped a minor
Accused and victim seen outside the pub on the day of the incident (Source- Siasat Daily)
5

The Hyderabad Police investigating the gang-rape case of a minor girl at Jubilee Hills is facing trouble as it is unable to retrieve data from the accused’s mobile phone. The incident happened on May 28 this year when a minor girl was gang raped by 5 minors and one adult.

According to the reports, the Hyderabad Police arrested all the accused and also confiscated their mobile phones which were used by the accused to record the brutal crime that had sent shock waves across the city. The Police are facing technical trouble as the accused had reportedly destroyed the mobile phones before they were arrested, erasing the full video recording of the crime.

However, though the police were able to recover the destroyed phones shortly after the accused were taken into custody on June 8, they are unable to retrieve the data even after three months of the ongoing investigation. Mohammed Sadadduin Malik, the only major among the six accused, allegedly directed the other accused to destroy their mobile phones before their arrest.

The Forensic Science Laboratory technical expert elaborating on the case said that the Police did not send the mobile phones for forensic investigation as they already knew that the phones were destroyed and that no data could be retrieved. The Police however have recovered short video clips in which the accused cannot be seen forcing over the victim.

The minor girl was gang-raped in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on May 28 this year. The victim girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Notably, the culprits took her out of the party in the Mercedes car and then gang raped her. Out of the six accused in the case, five were identified as minors.

According to the Juvenile Justice Act, a minor accused cannot be detained by the police overnight and cannot be kept in police custody beyond 6 pm. Considering the law in the given case, the accused had adequate time to destroy their cellphones which contained evidence enough to prove them guilty. Reports mention that the accused had also uploaded images and videos of the assault on social media after the incident. The same was taken down by the police amid the investigation.

The Telangana High Court has granted conditional release to all five minors charged in the case, but the bail request of the primr accused Saduddin Malik has been denied. According to reports, the children recounted how they liked the ‘joyride’ while in police detention but were terrified of their parents after being released on conditional bond.

The Hyderabad police, investigating the Jubliee Hill gang rape case, had also confirmed that the five accused, all kins of AIMIM MLAs and TRS leaders, had clinically planned the entire crime. They were carrying condoms and even used it while raping the 17-year-old girl in a moving car on the night of May 28.

The police said during the interrogation, the accused had referred to the girl as ‘affable’ and confessed to taking advantage of her ‘friendly attitude’ to sexually assault her.

On 28th May 2022, a 17-year-old minor girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The party was hosted by two of her friends. Some other boys also had met her in the same pub, from where she was taken in a Mercedes car and allegedly gang-raped by the accused. The Mercedes car in which the girl left the pub belongs to a TRS leader and an Innova car in which the crime took place belonged to a Waqf Board functionary.

