In a significant development in the incident of gang-rape of a 17-year-old minor girl in Hyderabad, the police have identified all five accused in the case. Out of the five, three are juveniles and the rest two are adults. Police has confirmed the arrest adult so far in the case.

Addressing the media to brief the development of the case, Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that the victim minor girl could identify only one of the accused, and the rest were identified with the help of CCTV footage. He said that the police have identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim

#Hyderabad rape | Victim couldn’t reveal anything about culprits. She only revealed one name & spl teams were immediately formed to nab them. CCTV footage recovered. We’ve identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim: Joel Davis, West Zone DCP pic.twitter.com/Cbp9xwWKmR — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

He informed that out of the 5 culprits that were identified, three are minors. One of the adult culprits have been arrested, who have been identified as Saduddin Malik. The police had located one juvenile accused, but could not apprehend him because of night time.” I’m hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow. He is the son of a VIP”, informed the police official.

However, the DCP refuted the rumours of involvement of a son of a MLA. “There were a lot of allegations in the media on MLA’s son. As per the statement of the victim, CDR analysis, and the CCTV footage, he was not among those 5,” he said.

After the gang-rape case came to light, it was being reported in media that sons of two VIPs were involved in the crime. One was reported to be son of a AIMIM MLA, and the other was reported to be son of a TRS leader. However, now that police have said that the MLA’s son was not involved, and also said that one minor accused is son of a VIP, it can be said with certainty that it is the TRS leader’s son who was involved. Reportedly, the Mercedes car used in the case also belongs to the same TRS leader.

It is notable that before the police statement, several media houses had reported that the son of the TRS leader, who also happens to be Waqf Board Chairman, has already been arrested. But now police have clarified he was not arrested in the night as he is juvenile.

Screenshot of ET Tweet

The DCP also said that the allegations that the grandson of the Telangana home minister was also involved in the crime is not true. Telangana Congress and several others on social media had alleged that home minister’s grandson is one of the culprits. The official Twitter handle of the state unit of the Congress party posted, “Telangana Home minister’s grandson & another MLAs son gang-raped a minor after abducting her from a pub in Hyderabad. The home minister must resign for an impartial probe into this gruesome crime.” It is notable that 70-year-old Mohammad Ali of Telangana Rashtra Samiti is the home minister of Telangana.

Screenshot of Telangana Congress Tweet

The minor girl was gang-raped in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on 28th May 2022. The Mercedes car in which the crime took place belongs to the TRS leader. The victim girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Reportedly, the culprits took her out of the party in the Mercedes car and then gang raped her.

In his complaint to the jubilee hills police station on June 1, the girl’s father said that some boys in a Mercedes car brought his daughter out of the pub and took her in the car, and then gang-raped her.

According to the father’s complaint, his daughter had gone to a party in the pub on the afternoon of May 28. At around 5.30 pm, some boys took her away in a red Mercedes numbered TS09 FL6460. Along with this, some boys came there in an Innova with a temporary registration number.

The father has also stated in his complaint that these boys also abused and assaulted his daughter, due to which she suffered minor injuries on her neck. At that time, the girl was in deep shock and was unable to tell the exact details of what happened.

Based on the complaint of the minor girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 354, Section 376, and Section 323 of the IPC and Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act.