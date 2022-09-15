On Wednesday, unknown criminals shot dead a businessman in Bhagalpur, Bihar, just one day after another firing incident where two riders had fired at multiple people. Four bullets struck the businessman. Following the incident, the miscreants escaped. The police are currently investigating the crime.

According to Bhagalpur SSP Babu Ram, a businessman was shot dead in the district’s Nathnagar. Four rounds struck him. The attackers had come to kill the man, and more investigation is underway.

Bihar | A businessman was shot dead in Nathnagar, Bhagalpur district. He had four bullet injuries. The assailants came with the aim to murder the person. Further probe underway. We'll arrest them soon: Babu Ram, SSP, Bhagalpur pic.twitter.com/ymvpmsKDsL — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

According to media reports, a silk trader was fired upon by criminals on Kebilal Road in Nathnagar police station area at around 10.45 pm on Wednesday night. The injured businessman died on the way to the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Afzal Ansari, the 35-year-old son of Haji Irshad, a resident of Momin Tola Ward 05. Afzal was a silk merchant.

Fear prevails among the locals due to this incident on NH-80 main road. The criminals carried out this incident just 300 meters away from the police station and escaped via the Champa Nala bridge. Local people told that six criminals had come on three bikes.

Begusarai mass killing

Earlier on Tuesday, two bike-borne miscreants carried out the firing incident at several places on National Highway 28 and 31 in Begusarai, Bihar. The miscreants shot 11 innocent people while travelling over a distance. One of them died on the spot. While the rest were injured. The injured are being treated in various hospitals.

The CCTV footage of the firing incident in broad daylight has also come to the fore. The criminals who shot at 11 people are still absconding. After this shooting incident, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people. Many people are avoiding going out of the house out of fear. At the same time, the police are conducting raids from place to place but till now no success has been achieved.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said regarding this incident that all the people who were recently released from jail are being identified, and all the suspects are being traced among them. Patrolling cars have been checked and 7 vehicles were found to be negligent in duty, the officers of the vehicles have been suspended.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gives ‘caste color’ to the recent killings

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar when confronted by media over the incident in Begusarai and the Bhagalpur businessman’s killing, he claimed that all this is a conspiracy and that only the people of backward castes and minority communities are being targeted. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi slammed Nitish Kumar for going a casteist angle to the killing, he also questioned the competence of the Bihar police and investigative agencies.