A clash broke out between the two rival Shiv Sena factions in Mumbai today over a social media post. Party workers from CM Eknath Shinde faction and former CM Uddhav Thackeray faction were involved in the fight. Mumbai police arrested 5 workers from the Uddhav Thackeray faction and booked 30 others for rioting.

Sunil Shinde, a Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction alleged that MLA Sada Sarvankar fired in the air while the scuffle took place outside a police station. The police have booked the MLA as well now along with his son.

Mumbai MLA Sada Sarvankar along with his son & 6 others booked by the police under sections of rioting & arms act after the MLA fired outside the police station: Police



30 from the Thackeray faction were earlier booked by the police in the clashes that broke out b/w the two https://t.co/SrS4XOg2A2 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

MLA Sada Sarvankar, his son Samadhan Sarvankar and six others are booked by the police under sections of the rioting & arms act. The police sources confirmed that the MLA fired outside the police station. However, Sada Sarvankar told while talking to the media that it was just a family dispute.

Police arrested 5 workers of Uddhav Thackeray faction after a clash broke out between workers of the Eknath Shinde faction and Uddhav Thackeray faction over a social media post, in the Dadar area. Case registered against more than 30 people: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

A reception counter was set up by both the Shinde faction and the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena in the Dadar area of Mumbai for Ganesh Visarjan. Workers from both groups mocked and fought with each other in these reception rooms. They raised slogans against each other. The argument, which took place on the night of the Ganpati Visarjan procession, turned into a scuffle after a social media post. Shinde group’s member Santosh Telwane had targeted the Shiv Sena by posting a video on Facebook.

In his post, Santosh Telwane wrote, “We will raise our voice and slam the Penguin Sena. Better if they know their place.” Santosh Telwane of the Shinde group was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena goons of the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Saturday night. The police also had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob at that time.

Santosh Telvane, 49, told the police the incident took place when a mob led by Uddhav faction member Mahesh Sawant attacked him and his supporters. Telvane said in his complaint that Mahesh Sawant and his men threw stones and attacked them with bamboo sticks. He also said that the mob robbed his gold chain worth Rs 2.60 lakh.

The dispute over the power struggle in the state is still pending in the Supreme Court. Both factions claim that they are the real Shiv Sena and should get the party symbol.