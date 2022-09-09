Nazar Mohammad alias Badshah, who lives in Kulimanpur hamlet of Bhavanpur police station region of Meerut district, was arrested and a case was filed against him by the police. The aforementioned action was done on his Facebook photo with a Pakistani man. The authorities have begun questioning him.

Connections found with Pakistani terrorists

Badshah alias Nazar Mohammad, a native of Kulimanpur village, had on Facebook written derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. In this case, once the Hindu organization’s members conveyed their objection, a complaint was filed against the accused, and he was arrested. However, the matter became more complicated when accused Nazar Mohammad’s Facebook page was searched. Some of these people were also discovered in his friend list, with links to Pakistani terrorists.

ATS, STF, Intelligence, and Military Intelligence interrogated Nazar Mohammad

According to authorities, the man holding an AK-47 with Nazar is Ibrahim, a Peshawar, Pakistan native. Nazar has been living with him in Saudi Arabia for the past seven years. This photo was also shared by Nazar after Ibrahim uploaded it on Facebook. Nazar has been charged with inciting religious feelings by Bhavanpur Police. Following that, an intelligence team from the ATS, STF, and the Military Intelligence team arrived at the Bhavanpur police station and interrogated Nazar.

So far in the interrogation, it has come to light that Nazar Mohammed has worked in Saudi Arabia for seven years. He used to be a dumper driver in Saudi Arabia, and Ibrahim was his roommate.

In November 2021, Nazar Mohammed returned from Saudi Arabia. How many times did Nazar call Ibrahim after returning home, and what happened? Security agencies camped out in Bhavanpur at night to gather information. Nazar was asked who the Pakistani youths with Ibrahim are. According to Nazar, five to six people rent a room in Saudi Arabia. He was only familiar with Ibrahim.

The family claims that their son is innocent

The family claims that their son is not guilty. He has nothing to do with the Pakistani terrorists. Apart from the village, the police or other agencies can learn about the sight from the locals. Many of the village’s youth have left for Saudi Arabia. Pakistani youths also come to work there. During this time, Nazar spoke with Ibrahim.