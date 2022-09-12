Monday, September 12, 2022
‘It is Congress Yatra, not UPA Yatra’: Ajit Pawar on NCP staying out of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

"Congress started Bharat Jodo Yatra, they started on their own. It's not the UPA's Bharat Jodo Yatra and they won't ask us about it."

Bharat Jodo Yatra effort of Congress, not UPA: NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar reacted to the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Monday, saying it was the party’s own campaign and not the collective effort of the United Progressive Alliance.

When asked if the Opposition parties backed Rahul Gandhi’s 150-day Container Yatra, Ajit Pawar said, “Congress started Bharat Jodo Yatra, they started on their own. It’s not the UPA’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and they won’t ask us about it.” The response by Pawar comes at a time when Congress has been slammed for the so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra and the intent behind the move is questioned by several political parties.

On September 7, Rahul Gandhi, together with other political personalities, Congress members, and other ‘activists,’ started the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ It started in Kanyakumari and is expected to end in Kashmir after 150 days. The Yatra will cover 3,500 kilometres and pass through 12 states.

Though the party claims to be trying to avoid disruptions during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ it has made headlines for all the wrong reasons from the outset. The luxurious containers in which the leaders sleep, the involvement of so-called activists such as Yogendra Yadav, and the inclusion of anti-Hindu speakers such as George Ponnaiah have all raised eyebrows.

During a press briefing over his ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi recently stated, “we’re not fighting anymore a political party. It’s now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition.”

Talking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi further said, “As I’ve said, the BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country. They have inserted most of their people in most of the institutions. They pressurize through these institutions. You know the role of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income Tax Department. You know how they deal with these things. So, we’re not fighting anymore a political party. We used to fight a political party. Now the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition.”

