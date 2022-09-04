The extremely costly “Bentley Mulsanne” (worth around £250,000, over 6 Crores Pakistani Rupees), which was stolen in London has been found by Karachi authorities on 4th September 2022. The UK’s intelligence service informed Pakistani officials that the stolen car was parked at a residence in the DHA (Defense Housing Authority) area of Karachi. This was confirmed by the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi.

Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Collectorate of Customs released a statement in which it said, “A credible information was received from a national agency of a friendly country that a grey Bentley Mulsanne, V8 Automatic, VIN Number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, Engine Number CKB304693 was stolen from London and their intelligence agency indicated that the said vehicle is supposed to be parked at 15-B, South 10th Street, DHA, Karachi.”

It is understood that the suspects who committed the heist neglected to deactivate or turn off the trace tracker. In the end, the tracker assisted UK officials in pinpointing the precise location of the car using sophisticated tracking technology. The Bentley had one white handmade registration plate reading BRS-279 on the front and a Pakistani identification number plate BRS-279 (2020 Sindh) when the FBR inspectors raided the home. The tax collection agency said that the car’s chassis number matched the one provided by the UK authorities.

When the FBR’s Collectorate of Customs could not locate the vehicle’s keys, it was hauled to its depot. The board said, “Due to the non-availability of the key of the said vehicle, arrangements were made to lift the vehicle by car carrier. The recovered vehicle was loaded on a car carrier for taking it to ASO HQ-NMB Wharf for the further completion of legal formalities.”

In the meanwhile, the car’s owner told the investigators that another individual had sold the car to him and had taken responsibility for obtaining the necessary paperwork from the appropriate agencies.