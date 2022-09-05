On Sunday, September 4, a clash broke out between Nihang Sikhs and followers of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas after the Nihang Sikhs of Tarna Dal Baba Bakala (Baba Pala Singh) group allegedly tried to enter the Dera premises to graze their cattle. Both sides reportedly pelted stones, used swords, and fired shots at each other during the clash. At least 12 people have been reported to be injured, including police personnel.

Many people were injured during a clash between group of #Nihang and Dera Radha Soami followers at Beas town of #Amritsar, Bullets were also fired during clash. pic.twitter.com/sjkkutXEuo — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 4, 2022

Following the clash, an additional police force was deployed in the area, and senior police officials took charge of the situation, including the Inspector General of Police. As per Police’s statement, a group of Nihang Sikhs wanted to enter the Dera premises to graze their cattle. The lands of both groups are side-by-side. The Dera followers stopped them from entering the premises that led to the clash.

The clash went out of control when one of the Nihang Sikhs allegedly attacked the security in-charge of the Dera, identified as Parmdeep Singh Teja. He sustained injuries on his shoulders. The Police were present at the scene when the incident took place. Jandaila Guru Police Station SHO Davinder Kumar tried to intervene and he was also attacked in the process.

The clash took place over a land. It is being investigated and action will be taken as per law. Today their statements have been recorded & FIR is being lodged. Both sides have been assured that a fair investigation will be conducted: Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order), Amritsar — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

As per The Tribune, the Dera followers alleged that Nihang Sikhs were heavily armed, and they tried to occupy their land. The Police had to use force to disperse the members from both sides. Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said in a statement that the situation was now under control.

While speaking to the media, SSP Sharma said, “In the morning, the cows that belonged to the Nihang Sikhs came close to the Dera’s land. Both sides got into an argument, and it turned ugly. We were called by both sides. The police force was deployed on the National Highway where the clash took place. The Police used a lathi charge to disperse both sides. A few people got injured. There were some rumours that someone got killed. No one was killed in the clash. The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.” He added, “Some shots were fired in the air, that is why we had to do lathi charge.”

When asked about the reason for the clash, SSP Sharma said it was about the cattle. He said, “The reason was the cattle that entered Dera land. Notably, there was a minor clash between the two groups on September 3 as well, but the Police intervened and pacified the situation.”

The SSP (Rural), Swapan Sharma, said the situation was under control. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed for calm. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also asked the people to maintain peace and harmony.

In a statement, ADGP Arpit Shukla said, “The clash between the two groups happened because of a land dispute. The persons who had an ulterior motive behind the clash will be identified and punished as per the law.” When asked if the Police have any information about the culprits who initiated the clash, he said, “We are at the initial stage of the investigation. The Police have recorded statements from both sides, and they are claiming they were not the aggressors. We have told them as well that anyone who was behind the clash will not be spared. Let us complete the investigation.”

Notably, ADGP Shukla categorically denied that it was a matter of religion. He said, “There are claims and counterclaims. The issue was related to a piece of land. It is not about any faith or religion.” He further added that if Police found anyone spreading rumours and fake information on social media, action would be taken against them.