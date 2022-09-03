On Saturday morning, authorities in Mississippi, US had a major scare after a pilot who hijacked an airplane threatened to smash the plane into a Walmart store in the Tupelo City of Mississippi. The Tupelo police evacuated the Walmart following the threat. However, the drama ended peacefully, as informed by Governor Tate Reeves after the pilot landed the plane.

The plane over North MS is down. Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism. — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022

Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the local news that the plane landed in Ashland, Miss. The suspect is now in custody. The suspect has been identified as Cory Patterson from Shannon, Mississippi. Patterson circled in the air for around 4 hours before landing the plane.

Update: Benton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to SuperTalk Mississippi that the plane landed in Ashland, Miss. The suspect is in custody.https://t.co/qeNqrOrlnm — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) September 3, 2022

Patterson had earlier shared a message on Facebook saying that he never wanted to hurt anyone and that he loved his family. However, later that post was deleted. A screenshot of the message is given below.

Earlier, the town of Tupelo was sent into a state of panic after the pilot hijacked an airplane and threatened to smash the plane into a Walmart store in the city. The Tupelo police said that the store had been evacuated following the threat. Around five in the morning, the jet began to circle, and for more than four hours, it was in the air.

The local police warned everyone to avoid the area as the damage from any kind of crash into the Walmart store would have extended to several places in the area. Several government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now engaged in the inquiry and trying to determine a purpose.