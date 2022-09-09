'We're fighting structure of the Indian state:' Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

The contemporary revered supreme figure of the Congress party and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has once again stated that he is fighting against the Indian system rather than any political party. Rahul Gandhi stated during a media conference during his ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ in Tamilnadu, “we’re not fighting anymore a political party. It’s now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition.”

#WATCH | BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country & pressurise through them…we’re not fighting anymore a political party. It’s now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ pic.twitter.com/c2sXkFmvgs — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Talking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi further said, “As I’ve said, the BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country. They have inserted most of their people in most of the institutions. They pressurize through these institutions. You know the role of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income Tax Department. You know how they deal with these things. So, we’re not fighting anymore a political party. We used to fight a political party. Now the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition.

“Everybody understands this. Now, this is not an easy fight. This is a difficult fight. Media is not with the opposition, not because you don’t want to be, but because you are under pressure, your owners have typical relationships,” Rahul Gandhi went on to add.

“Congress is fighting against the entire infrastructure of India”

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has made such a remark. Rahul Gandhi launched a direct assault on the centre, criticising it over democracy, unemployment, inflation, and a litany of other issues, after facing ED action in his suspected complicity in a money laundering case involving the National Herald in August of this year.

The Wayanad MP openly confessed that his party is attacking India’s whole infrastructure, alleging that the Centre has taken control of all democratic institutions in the country. Rahul Gandhi also accused the RSS of infiltrating the nation’s democratic institutions in what appeared to be an effort to win over the public’s sympathy for the Gandhi family’s alleged involvement in the National Herald money laundering case.